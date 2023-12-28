Exciting times ahead as Riverfields precinct prepares for the rollout of action sports centre

Masterplans for a community park with an action sports centre in the Riverfields precinct, Kempton Park have been unveiled.

Source: Supplied.

A collaboration between Riverfields Developments, Maranatha Church and the team at 4 Ideas Architects, this action sports centre is a multi-phase initiative designed to transcend conventional concepts of community engagement.

"We're not just building a sports centre, we're creating a communal space that caters to diverse needs and that fosters positive community influences.

"Our goal is to provide an area where people can participate in various sporting codes, enjoy a picnic in the park, or perhaps attend a concert within the amphitheatre," head of the Riverfields precinct, Gideon Van Der Vyver said.

Van Der Vyver emphasised the pivotal role of Maranatha Church in this shared vision for inclusivity and community development.

“The emotional connection between the church, the proposed educational facilities, and this sports facility is at the core of the development team’s desire to create and foster a positive impact within the community," he said.

Adrian De Waal Ritter, director of 4 Ideas Architects, offered insights into the master planning process and the careful consideration of urban-design principles. The outline includes a meandering road connecting the church, school, and park, fostering a sense of community cohesion and multiple layers of security.

Fostering growth and harmony

“The centre aims to be a catalyst for job creation, economic growth and most importantly community engagement. The project's comprehensive master plan envisions integration with residential developments and collaboration with local schools,” De Waal said.

“Furthermore, we're creating a holistic experience that combines outdoor- and indoor sports facilities such as a pump track, climbing wall, 5-a-side-soccer, padel, and an outdoor gym with an amphitheatre, restaurant, coffee shop, sports shop and a children’s play area for families to enjoy.

“The design of the outdoor sports facilities and the indoor sports centre is such that none of these components overshadows the other. They exist in synergy, co-existing harmoniously. It's not a case of one taking away from the other, instead, they complement and enhance each other."

The design of the sports centre at the Riverfields precinct draws inspiration from popular attractions around the country, such as Kirstenbosch and Greenpoint Stadium.

“I am amazed by the collaboration that has taken place in the development of the master plan. The way in which all the stakeholders contributed to this master vision is indicative of the desire to bring everyone together in the community,” De Waal said.

He added that the unveiling of the masterplan marks a transformative pledge to enhance Riverfields' landscape and community dynamics while creating a holistic living environment, and that the team driving it will continue to engage with the community and stakeholders in the coming months of 2024 to refine the project's details.