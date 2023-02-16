Industries

Western Cape residents urged to apply for affordable housing opportunities

16 Feb 2023
The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements has encouraged first-time homebuyers to take advantage of the over 500 affordable housing opportunities available across the province.
Source:
Source: Forest Village - Ikhaya Likhulu

According to the provincial department, the available homes specifically cater for households with a gross income of between R3,501 and R22,000 per month.

Housing opportunities range from one-, two- and three-bedroom homes at Forest Village in Cape Town, Syferfontein in George, and Mill Park in Bredasdorp.

Western Cape residents are urged to apply for the department’s Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP subsidy to purchase one of the available housing opportunities.

#Sona2023: NPPC disappointed by Ramaphosa's silence on housing delivery
#Sona2023: NPPC disappointed by Ramaphosa's silence on housing delivery

3 days ago

Subsidy based on gross household income

“The subsidy will essentially assist to reduce monthly bond or loan payments, making it more affordable to purchase a home. Qualifying applicants will receive a subsidy based on their gross household income,” the department explained.

To date, over 250 Western Cape residents have purchased their first homes in one of the department’s three developments using the Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP subsidy.

At present, there are 571 housing units still available in the Eerste River Cape Town, George and Bredasdorp developments.

Interested residents can apply directly to the department’s partners. Details of the units and contact details of the agents can be found on the department’s website.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
