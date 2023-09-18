SA's best-selling double-cab bakkies YTD

Month in and month out, we collate a list of South Africa’s most-popular bakkies, based on sales figures that incorporate all three body styles. But there’s a question that’s often left unanswered: which is the best-selling double-cab bakkie in the land? Yes, you asked and we listened.
Since Naamsa’s monthly sales figures unfortunately don’t include a breakdown of the available bakkie body styles (single-, extended- and double-cab shapes), we’ve turned to our studious friends over at Lightstone Auto for a little help to identify Mzansi’s best-selling double-cab bakkies over the opening eight months of 2023.
Before we dive into those figures, let’s take a step back and consider what the overall table – including all body styles – looks like year to date. So far in 2023, according to Naamsa figures, the Prospecton-built Toyota Hilux is leading the bakkie pack with 25,092 units, followed by the Silverton-made Ford Ranger (16,182 units) and the Struandale-produced Isuzu D-Max (13,174 units).
Lightstone Auto’s figures, however, show the Ford Ranger is ruling the double-cab bakkie sales roost in South Africa so far this year, with 13,892 units (1,884 of which came in August 2023) registered – or fascinatingly about 85% of its total. Note this figure includes the flagship Raptor derivative, which is imported from Thailand rather than built at Silverton alongside all other variants of the Ranger.
The Toyota Hilux thus currently finds itself in second place on the list of SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkies, with 12,291 units – or around 49% of its total – sold around the country over the opening eight months of the year (including 1,684 units in August 2023). For the record, that puts the Japanese stalwart 1 601 units off the pace when only four-door derivatives are considered.
The final spot on the double-cab bakkie podium goes to the Isuzu D-Max, with 6,125 units sold, year to date (so, 6,166 units behind the second-placed Hilux). From what we understand, this figure – which represents approximately 46% of total D-Max sales this year – includes 4-door versions of both the current-generation D-Max as well as the prolonged-lifecycle Gen 6 line-up.
According to Lightstone Auto, double-cab derivatives of all other bakkies available in this body style total 11,609 units, year to date.
This article was originally published on Cars.co.za
