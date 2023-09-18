SA's best-selling double-cab bakkies YTD

It's a question we're often asked: which bakkie leads the double-cab sales race in South Africa? Well, we finally have the answer. Check out year-to-date sales for Mzansi's most popular double cabs...

Month in and month out, we collate a list of South Africa’s most-popular bakkies, based on sales figures that incorporate all three body styles. But there’s a question that’s often left unanswered: which is the best-selling double-cab bakkie in the land? Yes, you asked and we listened.

Since Naamsa’s monthly sales figures unfortunately don’t include a breakdown of the available bakkie body styles (single-, extended- and double-cab shapes), we’ve turned to our studious friends over at Lightstone Auto for a little help to identify Mzansi’s best-selling double-cab bakkies over the opening eight months of 2023.

Year to date, the Ford Ranger is SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkie.

Before we dive into those figures, let’s take a step back and consider what the overall table – including all body styles – looks like year to date. So far in 2023, according to Naamsa figures, the Prospecton-built Toyota Hilux is leading the bakkie pack with 25,092 units, followed by the Silverton-made Ford Ranger (16,182 units) and the Struandale-produced Isuzu D-Max (13,174 units).

Lightstone Auto’s figures, however, show the Ford Ranger is ruling the double-cab bakkie sales roost in South Africa so far this year, with 13,892 units (1,884 of which came in August 2023) registered – or fascinatingly about 85% of its total. Note this figure includes the flagship Raptor derivative, which is imported from Thailand rather than built at Silverton alongside all other variants of the Ranger.

After the 1st 8 months of 2023, the Hilux is 1 601 units behind the Ranger in the double-cab sales race.

The Toyota Hilux thus currently finds itself in second place on the list of SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkies, with 12,291 units – or around 49% of its total – sold around the country over the opening eight months of the year (including 1,684 units in August 2023). For the record, that puts the Japanese stalwart 1 601 units off the pace when only four-door derivatives are considered.

The final spot on the double-cab bakkie podium goes to the Isuzu D-Max, with 6,125 units sold, year to date (so, 6,166 units behind the second-placed Hilux). From what we understand, this figure – which represents approximately 46% of total D-Max sales this year – includes 4-door versions of both the current-generation D-Max as well as the prolonged-lifecycle Gen 6 line-up.

Isuzu’s D-Max completes the double-cab bakkie sales podium, year to date.

According to Lightstone Auto, double-cab derivatives of all other bakkies available in this body style total 11,609 units, year to date.

SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkies YTD (August 2023)

Ford Ranger – 13,892 units Toyota Hilux – 12,291 units Isuzu D-Max – 6,125 units



This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...