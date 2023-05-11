Why React Native is a leading mobile application framework

In today's digital age, businesses are increasingly using mobile applications for both B2C and B2B purposes. As a result, the demand for mobile app development has risen significantly. There are a number of popular cross-platform mobile development frameworks available to help developers and it can be challenging to select the right one.

At Bluegrass, we use React Native which is one of the leading mobile app development frameworks, and while it has many advantages, determining the "best" framework ultimately depends on your specific needs and requirements.

What are popular mobile app frameworks?

1. NativeScript

NativeScript is an open-source mobile app development framework that allows developers to build cross-platform native mobile apps using JavaScript, TypeScript, or Angular. NativeScript has a strong focus on native mobile app development, which means that developers can create apps that look and feel like native apps. NativeScript has a steep learning curve and requires developers to have experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, and CSS.

2. Xamarin

Xamarin is a mobile app development framework created by Microsoft that allows developers to create native Android, iOS, and Windows apps using a single codebase. Xamarin uses C# as its programming language, which makes it easier for developers to create cross-platform apps. Xamarin has a robust set of tools and features, making it an excellent option for enterprise mobile app development. However, Xamarin can be challenging to set up and has limited community support.

3. Flutter

Created by Google, Flutter is a mobile app development framework that allows developers to create cross-platform mobile apps for Android and iOS. Flutter uses Dart as its programming language, which is easy to learn and use. Flutter provides a wide range of widgets, making it easy for developers to create visually appealing and interactive user interfaces. However, Flutter has limited third-party libraries and tools, which can make it challenging for developers to integrate with other technologies.

4. Ionic

Built on top of Angular and Apache Cordova, Ionic is a popular framework for developing hybrid mobile applications. It uses web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and provides a single codebase that can be deployed to multiple platforms. Ionic provides a comprehensive set of UI components, tools, and services that help developers create visually appealing and feature-rich applications. Unless you are a highly skilled using the framework, achieving a native-like app performance can be a challenge and hence why we find many badly developed apps using Ionic.

5. Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile (KMM)

Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile is a relatively new framework developed by JetBrains. It enables developers to write shared business logic using Kotlin which was originally created for Android apps. Developers skilled in KMM can now create native user interfaces for iOS and Android from a single code source. KMM aims to provide a seamless cross-platform development experience.

6. React Native

React Native, developed by Facebook, is an open-source mobile app development framework that allows developers to create cross-platform mobile apps for iOS and Android using a single codebase. React Native uses JavaScript as its programming language, which is widely used and easy to learn. React Native provides a wide range of third-party libraries and tools, making it easy for developers to integrate with other technologies. React Native has a strong focus on performance, which means that apps built using React Native are fast and responsive. Additionally, React Native has a large and active community, which provides excellent support and resources for developers. We have been using this framework since 2017 and produced many native consumer and business mobile applications.

Why we think React Native is the best option?

Don’t take our word for it. Many mobile apps have been built using React Native that include brands like Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, UberEats, Skype, Discord, Walmart and Bloomberg to name a few. Here are some of the key reasons why React Native is often considered a strong choice:

Cross-platform compatibility

React Native allows you to build applications for multiple platforms, including iOS and Android, using a single codebase. This capability significantly reduces development time and effort compared to building separate apps for each platform.

Native-like performance

React Native utilises native components, which enables it to deliver near-native performance. It achieves this by rendering components directly to the native APIs of the target platform, resulting in smoother animations, faster load times, and an overall seamless user experience.

Reusability and code sharing

With React Native, you can write code once and reuse it across different platforms. This code reusability can save development time and maintenance efforts, as changes made to the shared codebase will reflect on all platforms simultaneously.

Large community and ecosystem

React Native has a vibrant and active community of developers. This means that you can find numerous libraries, plugins, and ready-made solutions to extend the functionality of your app. Additionally, the extensive community support ensures a wealth of resources, tutorials, and guides to help you overcome challenges and find solutions.

Faster development time

React Native enables developers to create cross-platform mobile apps using a single codebase, reducing the development time significantly. Developers can reuse the code for different platforms, making it easier and faster to create apps.

Hot reloading

React Native allows developers to see the changes they make in real-time, thanks to the hot reloading feature. This feature saves time and makes the development process more efficient.

Range of third-party llibraries and tools

React Native has a vast library of third-party tools and libraries that developers can use to create mobile apps. This feature makes it easier to integrate React Native with other technologies.

While React Native has its advantages, like any technology, developing knowledge and experience takes time.

We have designed and developed a number of B2B and B2C mobile apps for our clients over the last 8 years and enabled our mobile team to develop deep knowledge in React Native over the last eight years. In any project, it is always important to evaluate other frameworks based on your specific project requirements, such as performance needs, team expertise, and the complexity of the app. If you are considering developing a mobile app for your business, get in touch and we would be happy to help you out.



