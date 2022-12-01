SA classic car auction to attract 3.3 million views from 93 countries

It is by far the largest ever online audience for cars on offer in a South African classic car auction, according to Creative Rides Auctions CEO Kevin Derrick, and has resulted in inquiries from interested collectors in 40 countries.
Derrick says a highlight of this Saturday’s auction at the Creative Rides Showroom in Bryanston is one of the rarest and most iconic cars ever built – a 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage, of which only 72 right-hand drives were ever built.
“The auction has been dubbed the ‘British Invasion’ because of the vast number of pristine UK-manufactured masterpieces on the block, but the sale will also feature South African collector gems, European classics and the perennial local buyer favourites – V8 muscle cars with lots of grunt.
“Local petrolheads are going especially nuts over the South African collector cult classic, a BMW E30 325iS EVO2, otherwise known as the ‘Gusheshe’.”
Derrick says the Creative Rides admin team is currently processing roughly 140 bidder registrations, “with substantially more last-minute registrations expected if past auctions are anything to go by.”
“The majority of qualified bidders so far are South African. Looking at the national breakdown by numbers, some 75% are from Gauteng, followed by KZN, then the Western Cape.
“Internationally, bidding countries most strongly represented are the USA, UK, Australia, Namibia, Angola, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.
“We also fielded inquiries, though, from regions as far flung as Brazil, Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia.”
Derrick says what’s been evident from the international inquiries is that America remains the biggest classic car market in the world.
“In June the Hagerty Market Rating, which measures US classic car sales, reached 78.22 – an all-time high after 15 consecutive months of climbing.
“We’ve seen that appetite reflected in the interest in our auction cars, which has come from across the States. Collectors from California to Florida have been viewing the online auction catalogue.”
Derrick says star lots among the British Invasion classics on auction this Saturday are: