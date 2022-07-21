KFC reveals new high-tech restaurant in Cape Town

KFC South Africa has opened the doors to a modern new restaurant concept in Pinelands, Cape Town, that's designed to make customer service quicker, easier and more seamless.

Source: Supplied

In a first for KFC in Africa, this store features digital menu boards in each of the dual-lane drive-throughs. It also boasts dedicated self-service kiosks for walk-in customers, a dedicated window for delivery drivers, digital menu boards and "the latest in connect kitchen technology" to ensure the correct amount of stock at all times, KFC explains.

The fast food brand states that there's also better quality management, giving the consumer a guarantee of a great end product.

Source: Supplied

“The sum of this design puts the power of ordering and food fulfilment in the hands of the customer as well as gives employees an opportunity to focus on the back of house and getting food out quicker – this culminates in a superior customer experience,” says Thuthuka Nxumalo, chief operations officer at KFC Africa.

“But, most importantly, this store has created yet another stream of employment for the local community, employing 25 team members and with the scope to employ at least another five imminently – all of which are employed from local township community Khayelitsha,” continues Nxumalo.

The store opening in Pinelands comes after years of searching for a suitable location in the suburb.

Satifying raised consumer expectations

From an aesthetic and build perspective, the brand aimed to make the corner of the parking lot in which the restaurant is built stand out as uniquely KFC, while being respectful to the existing build, which was done in close consultation with the local architects.

The restaurant is designed to be fresh and striking in appearance with a strong contrast between the dark grey versus the white with strong pops of red and the warmth of wood to create a striking, attractive restaurant that complements its context while being ‘on-brand’. The KFC new corporate identity defines the corner of the building.

“There is no doubt that the restaurant business as we know it has changed and as we move into a new era of customer experience, the approach to new restaurants needs to shift too - driven by a shift in preferences and expectations of what brands should be delivering today be it in food, design or experience,” says Nxumalo.