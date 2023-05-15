Bayer South Africa introduces a new skincare range for dry and sensitive skin

The Consumer Health division for South East Africa at Bayer has officially introduced the new Bepanthen® Derma product range, formulated for sensitive and dry skin conditions in South Africa.

For a reputable international brand that has been offering skincare solutions for more than 75 years, the introduction of the new Derma products represents the most recent innovation for Bayer.

The gentle daily wash gel, replenishing daily body lotion, and restoring daily body lotion are among the new Bepanthen® Derma range of products suitable for the whole family. This range is free from colourants, fragrances, and preservatives and is manufactured from natural ingredients.

To date, the Bepanthen® brand is best known for providing reliable ointment for nappy care and formulations which relieve skin irritation and soothe dry skin. Following the success of the highly regarded Bepanthen® Wound Gel, which was developed to speed up the recovery from minor wounds, the new Bepanthen® Derma product range has been added.

Given that the skin is the body’s largest organ, research has shown that on a worldwide scale, an increasing number of consumers are taking control of their purchasing decisions and switching to skin care products made of natural ingredients. The introduction of the Bepanthen® Derma products made from natural ingredients is intended to sustain better and healthier skin.

South African consumers experiencing problems with their skin will now enjoy a range of products which have been specially developed to hydrate dry and sensitive skin from deep within. This new range offers long-term moisturisation for up to four weeks and significantly reduces flakiness, roughness, dry patches and cracked skin. As South Africa heads into the dry winter season, keeping the skin hydrated is important.

“At Bayer, we have a strong belief in our cutting-edge research and clinical data that enhances people’s daily lives. Skin is robust yet vulnerable. The Bayer dermatology solutions are designed to safeguard the skin’s protective layer and support overall skin health from head to toe”, says S’thokoza Nhleko, Head of Marketing of Consumer Health for Bayer South East Africa.

“A skin care regimen is generally worthwhile for consumers, and we are delighted to launch this outstanding range that is aligned with Bepanthen’s brand promise of skin healing. Bepanthen® Derma contains five key ingredients to treat dry skin and improve the skin’s hydration”, says Masego Pilanyane, senior brand manager of dermatology for Bayer South East Africa.

The Bepanthen® Derma range is now available at leading retailers and pharmacies as well as online on Takealot.

For more information about the brand, go to https://www.bepanthen.co.za/.

