Playgirl expands into colour cosmetics

Personal care brand Playgirl has announced a move into makeup with a new line of colour cosmetics under the Playgirl Beauty label.

Best known for its body sprays, roll-on’s and lotions, Playgirl's new cosmetics range launches with 18 eye palettes and a face palette with nine shades to contour, bronze and highlight. A total of 220 shades are featured across the full line.According to the company, the ultra-pigmented formulas range from intense mattes, buttery shimmers, multi-dimensional shears and glitters, all of which are designed to last once applied.Playgirl Beauty brand manager Tanita le Roux says that the products are luxurious, cruelty-free, world-class and available at an affordable price. “We’re setting a new trend in South Africa with both our range of colours and the innovative integration of glitter in our palettes.”Le Roux says that the glitter formula in the eye palettes offers a balance between a cream and a dry glitter. “The formulation allows for a soft and lightweight application with maximum impact."She adds that each shade in the range has been tested across a range of different skin tones to ensure a high colour payoff result and seamless blending of colours.The Playgirl beauty range is available at selected Clicks stores and online at a recommended retail price of between R59,95 to R179,95.