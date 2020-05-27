Consumers are demanding next-generation facials and Skin Renewal is listening

Thanks to the information age, more consumers are taking it upon themselves to educate themselves about skincare. Gone are the days when they're willing to buy whatever's on the beauty counter based on the endorsement of the person paid to sell it. Now, people go online to read unbiased reviews as well as get their information from independent expert sources quoting doctors and dermatologists.





A desire for real results



At Skin Renewal, I see my patients taking this same approach, expecting more from their in-office aesthetic procedures as well as skin care treatments. For example, the idea of investing in a “regular” facial during which a therapist merely layers on a series of products they could purchase and use at home has become much less appealing. Today, patients still want an indulgent experience but aren’t willing to compromise on excellent results – the kind they couldn’t achieve via a homecare routine.



We understand the desire for a relaxing skincare treatment that still goes the extra mile and have thus introduced the Hydra Touch facial. An all-in-one solution to a myriad of concerns, this ultra-hydrating facial addresses dehydration, plumps up fine lines, refines pores and improves the overall integrity of the skin. Better yet, it’s suitable for all skin types and a brilliant way to bridge the gap between professional results and pampering.



Not just a facial



A Hydra Touch facial begins with an innovative new way to exfoliate – a jet stream of hydrogenated water is run across the surface of the skin to painlessly exfoliate while infusing your skin with moisture. The result is glowing skin that’s smooth to the touch.



Next, a light peel is performed to shift even more of the dead skin cells that can dull the complexion. This is followed by a transdermal mesotherapy session that involves the use of a cutting-edge electroporation device. It uses electrical pulses (as opposed to electric shocks) to deliver a hydrating serum into the deeper layers of your skin via its water channels. Again, this doesn’t hurt one bit and patients describe it as feeling like a relaxing tickle! Once the skin has been beautifully plumped, a hydrating mask is applied, and topped off with a relaxing neck and shoulder massage.





Come to expect more



The Hydra Touch facial is just the beginning of what we expect to be a new generation in gentle, pampering, no-downtime treatments that deliver in-office results. Patients don’t want to walk out of the office looking red, puffy or peeling – but they also don’t want to look and feel as though their skin hasn’t been truly rejuvenated.



If you’d like to learn more about the Hydra Touch facial, visit



As a result, consumers are more aware of what they’re buying. They’re reading ingredients lists. They’re paying attention to what they’re putting on their skin. They expect more from the products they choose to invest in. Also, they have a better idea of what it means to get bang for their buck. Why buy any old sunscreen when you can purchase one that also contains antioxidants to protect against blue light exposure. Why pick a moisturiser that promises to “fight wrinkles” but doesn’t contain any active ingredients proven to do so?At Skin Renewal, I see my patients taking this same approach, expecting more from their in-office aesthetic procedures as well as skin care treatments. For example, the idea of investing in a “regular” facial during which a therapist merely layers on a series of products they could purchase and use at home has become much less appealing. Today, patients still want an indulgent experience but aren’t willing to compromise on excellent results – the kind they couldn’t achieve via a homecare routine.We understand the desire for a relaxing skincare treatment that still goes the extra mile and have thus introduced the Hydra Touch facial. An all-in-one solution to a myriad of concerns, this ultra-hydrating facial addresses dehydration, plumps up fine lines, refines pores and improves the overall integrity of the skin. Better yet, it’s suitable for all skin types and a brilliant way to bridge the gap between professional results and pampering.A Hydra Touch facial begins with an innovative new way to exfoliate – a jet stream of hydrogenated water is run across the surface of the skin to painlessly exfoliate while infusing your skin with moisture. The result is glowing skin that’s smooth to the touch.Next, a light peel is performed to shift even more of the dead skin cells that can dull the complexion. This is followed by a transdermal mesotherapy session that involves the use of a cutting-edge electroporation device. It uses electrical pulses (as opposed to electric shocks) to deliver a hydrating serum into the deeper layers of your skin via its water channels. Again, this doesn’t hurt one bit and patients describe it as feeling like a relaxing tickle! Once the skin has been beautifully plumped, a hydrating mask is applied, and topped off with a relaxing neck and shoulder massage.The Hydra Touch facial is just the beginning of what we expect to be a new generation in gentle, pampering, no-downtime treatments that deliver in-office results. Patients don’t want to walk out of the office looking red, puffy or peeling – but they also don’t want to look and feel as though their skin hasn’t been truly rejuvenated.If you’d like to learn more about the Hydra Touch facial, visit www.skinrenewal.co.za or book an appointment at any Skin Renewal branch to experience it for yourself.

About the author Dr Lestonn Lawn is a general practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic, anti-ageing and cosmetic medicine. He is based in Gauteng and consults from Skin Renewal's Brooklyn, Irene and Morningside branches.

Top stories

News