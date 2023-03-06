One month to go until WTM Africa 2023

Africa Travel Week (ATW), which comprises World Travel Market Africa (WTMA) and International Luxury Travel Market Africa (ILTMA) is set to take place from 3-5 April at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. The trade show will allow travel industry leaders to reconnect and catch up on trends and developments in the African tourism space.

Source: Supplied

Content sessions hosted by experts and speakers are to be augmented by several bolt-on conferences, including Equal Africa, the African Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS), the Responsible Tourism Africa Conference, Travel Tech and IBTM Africa.

Megan De Jager, portfolio director – travel, tourism and marketing RX Africa, shares an overview of what to expect at WTM Africa 2023:

Content programme

This year’s content programme brings fresh ideas, new speakers and new formats and partners. Speakers include industry stalwarts like Mandisa Magwaxaza, Jean Scheltema and Colin Bell among others. Partners for EQUAL Africa now include the IGLTA Foundation and Afrigay.

Global buyers

Africa Travel Week is expecting to welcome over 500 top-end buyers from across the world, which will be hosted at the Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel, The Vineyard, the Westin, as well as other selected hotels in the city.

Buyers this year range from tried-and-trusted source markets such as the US and the UK, as well as some exciting new markets such as Malaysia, Bangladesh and Romania.

Inspiring young minds

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2023 has collaborated with Katie King – published Author and CEO of AI in Business, to launch an inclusive programme aimed at upskilling high-school students in Cape Town on the impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on careers in the tourism industry. The most promising young minds will share their technology solutions with us at Africa Travel Week.

Making a difference

Visitors can expect a range of new features at the 2023 show. "We’re particularly excited about our new Sustainability Village where attendees will be able to make a difference on the spot, says De Jager.

The Sustainability Village, a new and unique walk-through hub, will feature a variety of eco-focused pop-up exhibitors, each showcasing what they do through interactive displays and communicating how they can assist other businesses in prioritising the environment and the support of local communities. The pop-up exhibitions include Growing Paper, Painted Wolf Wines, How Many Elephants, E’Yako Green, and Uthando South Africa among others.

And the winners are

One of the highlights of the show will be the announcement of the winners of the Responsible Tourism Awards and the Africa Travel and Tourism Awards.

"Africa Travel Week is the show that everyone in the travel and tourism industry wants to be at. The industry’s most influential names become the talk of the town as they create exciting new itineraries, do business, and build lifelong bonds during three days of high-quality appointments, educational sessions and networking parties," concludes De Jager.