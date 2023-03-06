Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaHeineken South AfricaBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sustainability trends that may impact the hospitality and food industry in 2023

6 Mar 2023
Sustainability has become a top priority for many industries and the South African hospitality industry is no exception. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and socially responsible tourism has led to sustainable food trends in hotels, resorts and restaurants.
Source: Sandra Seitamaa via
Source: Sandra Seitamaa via Unsplash

This is the opinion of Etresia Booysen, a senior lecturer at the IIE’s School of Hospitality & Service Management in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Booysen is passionate about sustainability and is currently studying for her doctoral studies in food service management. The topic for her thesis is Water Management in Johannesburg Restaurants, the first study of its kind undertaken in South Africa.

"As the hospitality industry grows, sustainable food practices and their execution expands. But we have to understand just what encompasses sustainable food," explains Booysen:

"Sustainable food can be classified as food with agricultural practices such as the contribution to local economies, the protection and welfare of plants and animals, the avoidance of damage or waste of natural resources and making provision for social benefits such as safe quality products and educational opportunities."

She shares some of the new sustainable food trends in the hospitality industry forecast for this year.

Farm-to-table: It has become more popular to source ingredients directly from the farmer in local areas. This helps with reducing the transportation between suppliers leading to lower emissions and growth of the local economy.

Plant-based options: More and more vegan and vegetarian options are becoming available on restaurant menus as consumers change to plant-based lifestyles which is beneficial to the environment.

Sustainable seafood: Restaurants and hotels have become more conscious of sustainable fisheries and supporting the world’s seas and oceans. One of these steps is sourcing only from those certified sustainable suppliers that practice ecological fishing.

Composting and waste production: Given that the hospitality industry generates such a vast amount of waste, it is vital that it takes responsibility to reduce waste. Reusable and recyclable options have drastically changed, with polystyrene being replaced by recycled carton boxes and a ban on single-use plastics.

Booysen continues: "These trends are changing the way culinary school and hospitality management students are taught, with lecturers bringing awareness to the classroom to ensure ease of adaptability to new trends within the industry.

"Sustainability is becoming an important factor in the food choices of consumers and the hospitality industry is responding by adopting sustainable food practices. From sourcing ingredients locally to reducing food waste, the industry is working to reduce its impact on the environment and provide consumers with healthier, more viable options.”

So how do we make restaurants and patrons care more about the environment?

"Awareness and training are very important. If the hospitality industry is the forerunner of environmental awareness, it can cause a ripple effect and extend to other industries. I don’t think people understand the vastness of employment opportunities that the hospitality industry has; it can affect more industries than just the accommodation and food and beverage industries.

"Sustainability in the hospitality industry can affect corporates, banks, procurement, tourism, accommodation, restaurants, air, land and sea travel and so much more. Hospitality equals customer service. Customer service should include sustainable practices," she concludes.

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, food industry, sustainable seafood, tourism and travel, farm to fork

Related

One month to go until WTM Africa 2023
One month to go until WTM Africa 202316 hours ago
Top business travel destinations for 2023 revealed
Top business travel destinations for 2023 revealed2 Mar 2023
Kenya Airways to resume staff pension contributions after three-year suspension
Kenya Airways to resume staff pension contributions after three-year suspension23 Feb 2023
Is it time for South Africans to switch the channel from DStv?
Is it time for South Africans to switch the channel from DStv?23 Feb 2023
SA Tourism acting CFO resigns amid Tottenham sponsorship deal
SA Tourism acting CFO resigns amid Tottenham sponsorship deal22 Feb 2023
Dream expands portfolio with Madikwe River Lodge
Dream expands portfolio with Madikwe River Lodge21 Feb 2023
South Africa, a paradise for global currencies
South Africa, a paradise for global currencies20 Feb 2023
SanParks executive joins Wildlife Conservation Society
SanParks executive joins Wildlife Conservation Society16 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz