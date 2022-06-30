Industries

    Mauritius eases Covid restrictions as tourism demand increases

    30 Jun 2022
    The Republic of Mauritius has announced a further easing of Covid restrictions.

    From Friday, 1 July 2022, the requirement for facemasks will be relaxed. However, it will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public areas such as hospitals, port, airport and public transport.
    Source: zeinhofer via
    Source: zeinhofer via Pixabay

    Moreover, upon arrival tests for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers have been waived.

    Soource: ©Olga Khoroshunova via
    Mauritius lifts South African travel ban

    7 Jan 2022


    Responding to the latest easing of Covid measures, Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: "We are extremely pleased to note that we have reached a milestone of over half a million visitors since 1 October 2021.

    I am confident that our post-pandemic recovery is well underway, and with the easing of sanitary measures bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated."
