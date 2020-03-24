Travel News South Africa

Update: SA Tourism cancels Travel Trade Friday

In response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday, 23 January 2020 to place the country under lockdown, South African Tourism has made the decision to postpone the next session of Travel Trade Friday which was scheduled to take place on 27 March 2020.
Positive_Images via Pixabay

The spread of the Coronavirus has presented the world with a new set of business challenges and a very unpredictable environment to operate in. South Africa is no different, and in the last couple of weeks, the number of confirmed cases is on the rise.

Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown

South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...

7 hours ago


"We as South African Tourism fully support the Cabinet’s decision and encourage all stakeholders and members of the public to take necessary steps and effort to follow suit to ensure that we stop the spread," says Sisa Ntshona, South African Tourism CEO.

New dates will be announced on SA Tourism's website and social media pages.

Issued by Havas Johannesburg

