Cape Town Tourism temporarily shuts down, goes digital

The City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism has decided to temporarily close its Visitor Information Centres (VICs) and redeploy staff to different areas of the business where they are needed. Here, they will be able to effectively assist and communicate with key stakeholders regarding updates and action plans around the current Covid-19 situation.

©ammentorp via 123RF

The temporary shut-down, which will not result in any job losses, will affect the visitor’s information centres located in the City Centre, Cape Town International Airport, Kirstenbosh, Simon’s Town and Somerset West.



This decision was taken in light of the drop in the number of tourists at the visitor information centres, the safety of employees, and the need for additional staff to work in other capacities at Cape Town Tourism.



"There are no quick fixes and one thing is clear, this crisis calls for innovation and smart solutions as we brace ourselves for the economic and social impact of the outbreak," said Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism CEO.



In order to coordinate and streamline the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's response, two task teams, one on tourism and the other on the economy have been established, initiated by the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos. "These teams are gathering information to assess the scale of the impact of the pandemic including sector-specific impacts so we are best placed to understand what kind of assistance will be most effective,"



"Based on the facts, these teams are developing responses, action plans and will soon begin work on our recovery plan," said Alderman Vos.



To ensure Cape Town Tourism will provide uninterrupted visitor information services, as a result of increased digital and online traffic, some of the frontline information staff will be deployed to manage live chats online via



www.capetown.travel. Additionally, Cape Town Tourism's public call centre, 0861 322 223 will be ramped up with a rotational basis roster to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week during this crisis.

