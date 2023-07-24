Sappo appoints new chief executive officer

The South African Pork Producers' Organisation (Sappo) has appointed Dr Peter Evans as its new chief executive officer. Chairperson Stephen Butt congratulated Dr Evans and expressed his excitement over the new phase ahead. "Dr Evans is an established and versatile member of the Sappo team and has vast exposure across the global pork value chain. He brings a wealth of experience as a renowned leader in animal health."

Dr Peter Evans, CEO, Sappo

Dr Evans grew up in a farming family in the Free State and went on to complete his degree at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences (Onderstepoort). He started his career as a companion animal veterinarian before venturing into pig farming and going on to join CS Vet in Pretoria in 1993.

Dr Evans joined Sappo on a part-time basis in 2008 and was pivotal in the development of Pork 360, as well as setting up various interventions to enable the sustainable growth of the industry.

"Over the years, pig farmers have demonstrated that they are extremely efficient and innovative. This needs to be matched with broad-based collaboration in designing interventions that could mitigate the interrelated biosecurity risks embedded in the South African pig industry.

"At the centre of the pig industry’s future are value-chain-based partnerships that yield a means to ensure market access, sustainable development, and a conductive trade environment," says Dr Evans.

Dr Evans will commence his tenure as CEO of Sappo in September 2023.