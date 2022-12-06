Most Read
The One Club for Creativity
Top stories
Two SA creatives on ADC 102nd Annual Awards jury
Representing South Africa on this year’s jury are Kabelo Moshapalo, CCO with Ogilvy Johannesburg for Interactive, and Huston Wilson, designer, lettering artist at Hust Wilson Ltd. in Johannesburg for Typography.
This year’s jury chairs are:
- Advertising: Karen Costello, creative chair, Deutsch Los Angeles
- Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design: Nisha Mathew Ghosh, architect, artist, curator, Mathew and Ghosh Architects, Bangalore
- Artificial Intelligence: PJ Pereira, creative chairman, Pereira & O’Dell New York
- Brand/Communication Design: Tosh Hall, global CCO, Jones Knowles Ritchie New York
- Brand-side/In-House: Remy Merriex, worldwide ECD, Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Los Angeles
- Experiential Design: Cara Mandel, founder/CEO, Interwoven Immersive; senior producer, AltspaceVR + Microsoft Mesh, Los Angeles
- Fashion Design: Francine Candiotti, fashion designer, New York
- Fusion Cube: Danny Robinson, CCO, The Martin Agency, Richmond
- Gaming: Pelle Sjoenell, CCO, Activision Los Angeles
- Illustration: Takashi Murakami, artist, Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., Saitama Prefecture (Japan)
- Interactive: Mathias Appelblad, global creative director, SEB Group, Stockholm
- Motion/Film Craft: Arisu Kashiwagi, director, designer, ARISU New York
- Packaging/Product Design: Mary Lewis, creative director, Lewis Moberly London
- Photography: Ami Vitale, photographer, filmmaker, Ami Vitale Productions; executive director, Vital Impacts, Missoula (US)
- Publication Design: Luke Hayman, partner, Pentagram New York
- Typography: Veronika Burian, managing type director, cofounder, TypeTogether, Tarragona and Munich
The complete ADC 102nd Annual Awards jury can be viewed here. After three years of conducting virtual judging, juries for a number of disciplines will be assembled in person in March 2023.
Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 27 January 2023, with extended deadline of 17 February 2023, and final deadline 3 March 2023.
Judging will be conducted in March 2023, with finalists announced in May. ADC 102nd Annual Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners will be announced during Creative Week in May 2023.
New for this year’s competition:
- Gaming Discipline and dedicated jury, highlighting the art and craft of animation, art direction, and sound design as well as the technical aspects of gaming.
- Artificial Intelligence Discipline and dedicated jury, celebrating achievement in projects incorporating AI. The discipline includes categories for application, execution, idea and process.
- Expanded Photography categories, including experimental photography, night photography and photo books.
- New categories for inclusive design added to the Fashion Design, Gaming and Product Design disciplines.