Two SA creatives on ADC 102nd Annual Awards jury

The One Club for Creativity has announced that two creatives from South Africa will be serving on the jury for the ADC 102nd Annual Awards.

Representing South Africa on this year’s jury are Kabelo Moshapalo, CCO with Ogilvy Johannesburg for Interactive, and Huston Wilson, designer, lettering artist at Hust Wilson Ltd. in Johannesburg for Typography.

This year’s jury chairs are:

Advertising: Karen Costello, creative chair, Deutsch Los Angeles

Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design: Nisha Mathew Ghosh, architect, artist, curator, Mathew and Ghosh Architects, Bangalore

Artificial Intelligence: PJ Pereira, creative chairman, Pereira & O’Dell New York

Brand/Communication Design: Tosh Hall, global CCO, Jones Knowles Ritchie New York

Brand-side/In-House: Remy Merriex, worldwide ECD, Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Los Angeles

Experiential Design: Cara Mandel, founder/CEO, Interwoven Immersive; senior producer, AltspaceVR + Microsoft Mesh, Los Angeles

Fashion Design: Francine Candiotti, fashion designer, New York

Fusion Cube: Danny Robinson, CCO, The Martin Agency, Richmond

Gaming: Pelle Sjoenell, CCO, Activision Los Angeles

Illustration: Takashi Murakami, artist, Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., Saitama Prefecture (Japan)

Interactive: Mathias Appelblad, global creative director, SEB Group, Stockholm

Motion/Film Craft: Arisu Kashiwagi, director, designer, ARISU New York

Packaging/Product Design: Mary Lewis, creative director, Lewis Moberly London

Photography: Ami Vitale, photographer, filmmaker, Ami Vitale Productions; executive director, Vital Impacts, Missoula (US)

Publication Design: Luke Hayman, partner, Pentagram New York

Typography: Veronika Burian, managing type director, cofounder, TypeTogether, Tarragona and Munich

The complete ADC 102nd Annual Awards jury can be viewed here. After three years of conducting virtual judging, juries for a number of disciplines will be assembled in person in March 2023.

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 27 January 2023, with extended deadline of 17 February 2023, and final deadline 3 March 2023.

Judging will be conducted in March 2023, with finalists announced in May. ADC 102nd Annual Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners will be announced during Creative Week in May 2023.

