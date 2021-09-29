Register now: CEO Connect Forum on innovating for scale and equality

Don't miss the opportunity to register for the second CEO Connect Forum, taking place on Thursday, 30 September! This top leadership engagement platform is hosted by the SVAI, and forms part of the build up to the 2021 Shared Value Africa Leadership Summit in November, with the purpose of connecting and encouraging CEOs from the Shared Value community to share their insights on how to scale innovation to achieve more equality in society.