Register now: CEO Connect Forum on innovating for scale and equality

Don't miss the opportunity to register for the second CEO Connect Forum, taking place on Thursday, 30 September! This top leadership engagement platform is hosted by the SVAI, and forms part of the build up to the 2021 Shared Value Africa Leadership Summit in November, with the purpose of connecting and encouraging CEOs from the Shared Value community to share their insights on how to scale innovation to achieve more equality in society.
, taking place on Thursday, 30 September! This top leadership engagement platform is hosted by the SVAI, and forms part of the build up to the 2021 Shared Value Africa Leadership Summit in November, with the purpose of connecting and encouraging CEOs from the Shared Value community to share their insights on how to scale innovation to achieve more equality in society.
Kicking things off, the virtual discussion will be led by Shared Value thought leader, Professor Mark Kramer, and Tiekie Barnard, CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, followed by a round-table discussion between business leaders.
CNBC Africa Anchor Fifi Peters will moderate the session, which will begin with a recap of the last CEO Connect (held on 4 June) by Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, CEO, Allianz Nigeria Insurance. The participating CEOs represent a cross sector of industries and include:
Shameel Joosub, group CEO, Vodacom; Carole Kariuki, CEO, Kenya Private Sector Association (KEPSA); Racey Muchilwa, country president and head, Novartis sub-Saharan Africa; and Nichole Yembra, CEO, The Chrysalis Co. Prof Chris Ogebie, dean of Lagos Business School will close the session with an overview of the discussion. Innovation in Africa and Equality up for discussion
Business leaders and chief executive participants will unpack the theme, namely: ‘Innovating for scale and equality’, discussing how the private sector can facilitate innovation on the continent, as well as how business leaders can influence the creation of a more inclusive, equitable society.
Key focus points to be discussed at the forum include ‘Innovation in Africa’ and how the private sector can encourage, support and protect innovation and local funding in Africa, as well as ‘Equality’ and the role of the private sector in creating gender equality, especially addressing issues such as equal pay, equal access to career opportunities and equal representation on leadership teams.Event details:Event:
CEO Connect – Innovating for scale and equality Date:
30 September 2021 Time:
11:30 WAT / 12:30 CAT / 13:30 EAT Platform:
Zoom Webinar RSVP: Click here to register for this event
.