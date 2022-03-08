Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Kriel & CoBitventureEuphoriaThe Innovator TrustPula Capital PartnersEduvosESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tech Startups News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

ICT jobs

  • Product Designer - UX/UI Durban
  • Copywriter - Psychology Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    International Women's Day: Google announces R15.3m grant funding to support female entrepreneurs

    8 Mar 2022
    Google today announced that its philanthropic arm, Google.org, is committing R15.3m in charitable funding to support programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    “Research shows that 58% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) entrepreneurs in Africa are women,” says Mojolaoluwa Aderemi Makinde, head brand and reputation, Africa - Google.

    “Despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34% lower profits than those run by their male counterparts. They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses.”

    In addition to the funding announcement, Google has also announced #LookMeUp, a campaign to showcase women entrepreneurs and tell their stories.

    These stories feature women like Vivian Nwakah in Nigeria, who launched Medsaf, a pharma supply chain solution to help Nigerians get access to quality pharmaceutical health care services, Mary Mwange, CEO and founder of Data Integrated who is driving innovation in the mobile payments sector in Nairobi, Kenya, and Mosa Mkhize in South Africa, who launched Origins Publishers to provide her children - and others like them - with books in their home languages.

    #Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'
    #Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'

    By 9 Feb 2022


    “Google is also providing free tools to support women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and has launched an intensive program to drive the discovery of women-owned businesses through Google Business Profiles,” Makinde says.

    These tools include Google Business Profile, which can help businesses create a free webpage to make them easier to find online, and Primer, an app-based skills-building platform, which may allow business owners to access a series of free, custom-designed, bite-sized lessons on the go.

    To help women business owners to develop their skills, Google has also dedicated the March cohort of the Hustle Academy to women-owned SMBs. The Hustle Academy, launched last month, is a free, week-long bootcamp designed to help SMBs build the expertise they need to expand their businesses.
    NextOptions
    Read more: women entrepreneurs, funding, Google, Google Africa

    Related

    Source:
    Research shows in-app advertising will see exponential growth3 hours ago
    R1m up for grabs in Engen Pitch and Polish competition
    R1m up for grabs in Engen Pitch and Polish competition1 day ago
    D&AD Shift with Google creative programme develops new talent
    D&AD Shift with Google creative programme develops new talent4 Mar 2022
    Funding boost for SA's small retailers
    Funding boost for SA's small retailers2 Mar 2022
    Source:
    SA publishers challenge Google and Meta at Competition Commission1 Mar 2022
    Source:
    How to turn your website into a lead-generating machine28 Feb 2022
    Entries open for Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge
    Entries open for Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge23 Feb 2022
    Demand for African developers at an all-time high - Google report
    Demand for African developers at an all-time high - Google report21 Feb 2022

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz