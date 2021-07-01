Munch Innovation designs, produces SA's first edible bowls

Adds nutrient value to meals

Incubated at The Innovation Hub’s Climate Innovation Centre South Africa Business Incubation Programme, Munch Innovation has designed and produces edible bowls, aiming to replace single-use plastic bowls for the food and catering industry.“My biggest concern is the single-use packaging used in the food and catering industry. This causes waste to accumulate daily, with marine life suffering and our landfills filling up,” says Mannie.Munch Innovations' bowls are made with organic ingredients, including unbleached and stone-ground wheat flour, bran, canola oil and rooibos extract. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we do not use colourants and chemical preservatives. The rooibos extract acts as a natural preservative,” says Mannie. “Not only does our product prevent pollution, but it adds nutrient value to your meal,” he adds.The company’s bowls are being manufactured in Cape Town, and are currently being exported to clients in Ghana, Dubai and Belgium. The bowls are also being sold locally.“It is the only edible food bowl in the world produced here in South Africa and we want people to know that there are alternatives to plastic available,” says Mannie.“Finding a solution to the single-use plastic problem is a win for our country. We are all responsible for providing a cleaner future for generations to come, keeping our landfills as empty as possible and diminishing pollution to the ocean. Munch Innovations has set an excellent example in this direction,” says Pieter Holl, CEO of The Innovation Hub.Munch Innovation will be showcased at the Global Innovator Pavilion for Expo 2020 set to take place in October 2021.