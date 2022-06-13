WOO launches Global Guidelines for OOH Audience Measurement

The World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) has launched its new Global Guidelines for Audience Measurement.
The launch happened at the WOO Global Congress in Toronto. The Global Guidelines were collated by Gideon Adey with the committee chaired by Neil Eddleston.
Building on the existing 2009 Esomar guidelines, the aim is to promote sector growth across the world by improving the value, accountability and trust in Out of Home everywhere and updating existing best practices for the Digital Out of Home era (DOOH).
This includes the measurement of DOOH, contemporary data for automated trading and attribution and cross-media measurement practice.
The guidelines were created with collaboration worldwide from 11 Audience Measurement bodies (Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, the US), two regional bodies (China, LatAm) and four international OOH companies (JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Talon and Posterscope).
The WOO working party was chaired by Esomar guidelines chair Neil Eddleston and collated and written by WOO measurement consultant Gideon Adey.
The guidelines are published as a 96-page e-book covering measurement and governance principles; the revised requirements for OOH Audience Measurement, a practical review of Global Measurement approaches, definitions and a glossary of terms and links to contributors and background documentation.
The new guidelines are a living document to be regularly updated with new developments and techniques as appropriate.
WOO CMO Richard Saturley says, "Audience measurement is one of the keys to growing the medium and we're enormously grateful to Gideon Adey and Neil Eddleston for their work in bringing us up to date for the digital age of measurement. The whole industry will now be much better equipped for future growth."
