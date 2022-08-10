Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignThe Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Women's Month Interview

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Women's Month

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs
#WomensMonth made possible by

#WomensMonth: Melanie Ramjee on being the Hypress of the entertainment industry

10 Aug 2022
By: Karabo Ledwaba
Publicist Melanie Ramjee believes she has cemented herself as the hypress of celebrity public relations.
#WomensMonth: Melanie Ramjee on being the Hypress of the entertainment industry

Ramjee is the founder of Tutone Communications a public relations (PR) agency based in Johannesburg.

How did you get into PR?

I always say PR found me. I was studying fashion design and didn’t know there was a career choice called PR, to be honest.

I loved writing and interacting with people. My boyfriend and I decided to start an entertainment company/indie record label in our teens. So I just fell into my role as the publicist of the business while he did A&R.

You are the go-to for all things celebrity, even during times of sorrow, how did you get there?

I have a very approachable nature and have built my business on sincerity and genuinely do care about my clients. A lot of the time we cross the business line and become friends and I am not complaining.

A few years ago a close industry friend passed away and her family approached me to inform the media and let the public know. They didn’t know how to go about it and I assisted with media relations and sending out the sad news to media. The reality is that I work with a lot of celebrities, and I am the go-to person when the unfortunate happens.

Image supplied: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker
#BehindtheSelfie: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker

By 3 hours ago

Tell us about Tutone Communications. How did it come about?

Tutone Communications was born after years of contemplating starting my own business and being pushed by my best friend Ninel and my brother Mpho.

During the 2008 recession when raises weren’t possible and the cost of living was going up, it seems like the perfect time to try and do something on my own. I borrowed money from a friend, asked another friend for a lift to Sandton to register my company and the rest is history. Well, I got burnt a few times along the way but here I am now.

What do you love about PR and what are the challenges?

I love helping create the narrative for people and branding to get their names out there. It’s very fulfilling. I love telling stories and with PR, I get to tell people and brands stories all day.

The challenges are the same as most jobs which include long hours or low pay and often unrealistic and rude clients.

Image supplied: Yuvisti Ramgulam, head of client service for 8909 Digital
#WomensMonth: Yuvisti Ramgulam of 8909 Digital; Answer the call of the challenge

By 2 days ago

Do you think there is enough representation of women in the industry?

I don’t think there is an industry in the world that has enough female representation. However I do believe that in the corporate sphere they are trying to put more women in managerial positions because it is the era of the female. But I think we could be more assertive and take more risks by applying for the positions and fighting for them more.

Which women do you look up to?

Starting at the very beginning I looked up to my mom who had her own business selling fruit and vegetables and also ran the tuckshop at school. She gave me my spunk.

Along the way there were strong black women who I looked up to like Basetsana Khumalo, Mel Bala, and people I work with every day like Bonang Matheba her work ethic is amazing, she is a huge inspiration and she pushes me to work harder.

Lebo Motswenyane, taught me what I know and held my hand as well as Marang Setswaelo, I worked for her and that was my first PR job at the Samas, and she taught me the fundamentals of PR.

NextOptions

About Karabo Ledwaba

Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity.com
    Read more: communications, Public relations, celebrities, Bonang Matheba, women

    Related

    Image supplied: Koni Magatshavha
    #BehindtheSelfie: Communications specialist Koni Magatshavha3 Aug 2022
    Source: © Pavel Danilyuk
    PRCA announces Africa NextGen group28 Jul 2022
    Source © Mark Bowden Public relations (PR) professionals have more potential targets to pitch an earned media pitch to than ever before
    How PR professionals can pitch successfully to journalists15 Jul 2022
    Source: © Prism Awards The 25th Prism Awards will award 140 winners from 250 entires this year
    Prism Awards 2022: more entries, more winners13 Jul 2022
    Source: © christina-wocintechchat-com Young Judges get the opportunity to judge the Prism Awards
    Prism Awards Young Judges 2022 share jury experience12 Jul 2022
    Source: © Bakhtiar 80% of journalist responses happen the same day they receive a pitch
    80% of journalists open pitches the day they recieve them6 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz