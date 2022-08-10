BehindtheSelfie: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker

We caught up with Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker, an integrated communications agency.

Image supplied: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker

She spoke more about her work, a bit more about her personal life and what we can expect from the future…

Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I am the business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker (HLS), but also known as Chief Whip, and my personal favourite, Chief of Sass.

I oversee all the agency accounts and advise on strategic ways to position all brands within our business, tech and consumer luxury stables. Above all, I ensure that both the team and clients are both happy.

What’s really behind your selfie?

I’m one of three Capricorns at HLS. Typical Cappy traits include determination, ambition, and logic. I am also a unique empath. I love a good Savvy B, and most of all, I love to laugh – and, luckily, here at HLS, I’m in good company.

Growing up, what did you want to do?

I wanted to be a pilot - really, I think I was just looking for an excuse to travel and wear a cool uniform.

How did you end up doing what you do now?

I started my career working in events and promotions at GQ and Glamour magazines. Through this role, I was exposed to many public relations agencies and managers who inspired me to take the leap to the other side.

Since then, I have worked at various leading PR agencies in South Africa, focussing on both consumer and corporate communications (which is my ultimate passion). Today, I find myself thriving at an incredibly fast-growing and innovative integrated communications agency with some of the industry’s most passionate and talented people – I count myself very lucky.

Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.

I’ve been able to work on some incredible brands that are making a massive difference in people’s lives and the world as a whole. But, essentially, every successful client campaign, business win or collab with my colleagues is a highlight of my career.

At the moment, I feel like I am living the dream. Each day at HLS is different, but each day is inspiring. From amplifying CSR initiatives for one of the world’s biggest software companies, SAP, and highlighting the great work of NGOs such as DKMS Africa, to shining a light on innovative companies like CBI-electric: low voltage and launching their IoT product range – the vastness and variety of our clients ensure that no day is dull.

When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

I’m either chilling at home with my husband and two cats, Harry and Eva, or out for dinner with my friends. Both make my heart full.

What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

I’m constantly immersing myself in the news which helps me conceptualise topical, newsworthy angles and ideas for clients. So, in my downtime you can find me binging RuPaul’s Drag Race (I’ve just finished season 14 and All Stars 7 which I highly recommend).

What’s your favourite gif?

This gif personifies the team at HLS when we land great coverage for our clients or celebrate one of our team members’ achievements:

What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

I’m looking forward to seeing HLS continue growing to new heights and achieving the best results for our amazing clients. Personally, I aim to constantly keep building my skills, continue learning and be the best version of myself I can be.