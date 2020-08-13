Veteran broadcaster Thuli Moagi hosts You FM #PhenomenalWomaninYou special edition

You FM's #PhenomenalWomeninYou campaign continued to commemorate Women's Day on 10 August 2020 with a females-only lineup from 6am - 6pm. As part of Women's Month celebrations, veteran broadcaster, Thuli Moagi, was back on the airwaves to host the 9am-12pm show.
You FM launched the Women’s Month campaign to celebrate women who have left a mark through their careers and who continue to push the boundaries in their respective fields. While firmly disregarding and calling out men to end gender-based violence.
“Gender-based violence opposes the principle of love altogether. If you are violent, it comes from you. It is what you have and it is what you give. It is unusual, it is inhumane and unnatural. You cannot cannibalise on anyone, especially people who cannot defend themselves. So if a woman is your prey it means you have been a predator,” said Moagi. She has described perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) as ‘unnatural’ and ‘inhumane’.
Moagi started her career in broadcasting in 1979 and stayed in the industry until the late 90s. She had no formal broadcast training, but excelled and became the first black woman to take up a top position at Radio Bop as a station manager.
The veteran broadcaster shared her inspiring stories and engaged with our listeners. Talking about her career journey, she told us about the challenges she faced with emphasis on going after what you set your mind on.
“When I got the job, I was thrown in the deep-end. It was scary. I researched to perfect my craft. I valued the listeners. I knew that the platform is not mine to abuse, so I did my best," said Moagi.
Though she is a qualified teacher, broadcasting was her passion. “I wanted to do something different, but I didn’t know anything about broadcasting, neither did I realise that it was just like teaching and communication. Naturally, I love to communicate. When I realised there was a job vacancy for a female at Radio Bop, I was so excited and applied.
“I am a trained teacher because my mom believed that we needed to do teaching so that when we got married we had a qualification. I didn’t like it, but she was a teacher herself. My sisters and our brother were also teachers," she added.
She became one of the first female radio hosts to grace the airwaves at the then Radio Mmabatho and Radio Bop, both of which are a significant part of the South African broadcasting history.
Moagi urged young women to continue to fight the increasing gender-based violence and femicide.
