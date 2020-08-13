RIP: Bob Mabena - Memorial and funeral arrangements announced

Power 98.7's breakfast show host, Bob Mabena passed away on Monday 10 August 2020.
According to the radio station’s management, he died on Monday from cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old.
Mabena hosted his last show on Friday, 7 August ahead of the country celebrating Women’s Day on 9 August, a subject among many he was passionate about.
The Mabena family and Power 98.7 have also announced a memorial and funeral arrangements, inviting all South Africans to join in virtual memorial and funeral service:
Memorial service
Date: Thursday, 13 August 2020
Time: 15h00
Funeral service
Date: Saturday, 15 August 2020
Time: 12h30
The memorial and funeral services will be streamed live on the Power 98.7 website
. You can also follow the station on Facebook: Power 98.7, Twitter: @Powerfm987 and Instagram: @powerfm987 for live updates.
Message from Power 98.7:NB: We recognise and appreciate that Mr Bob Mabena belonged to many South Africans, due to lockdown regulations we will not be able to accommodate all people who may wish to pay their last respects. We wish to encourage people to feel free and set up their own virtual memorial services in his honour.