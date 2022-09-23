Industries

Eskom to ease load shedding over weekend

23 Sep 2022
Eskom said on Friday, 23 September, that it would reduce the level of load shedding over the weekend and that more outages were probable next week.
People sit in a Cape Town pub by candlelight due to load shedding. 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander
People sit in a Cape Town pub by candlelight due to load shedding. 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander

The utility said in a statement that electricity cuts would be lowered from the current Stage 5 to Stage 4 on Saturday morning at 5am, until 5am on Sunday. They will then be lowered to Stage 3 until 5am on Monday.

"The capacity constraints will persist throughout next week, and current indications are that load shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 for most of the week," Eskom said.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom

