#PrismAwards2020: ALL THE WINNERS!
This year's Prism Awards took the form of a short online segment as the ceremony was cancelled in March 2020 due to concerns of the spread of Covid-19...
Host and TV presenter Thabiso Makhubela
“Innovation and evolution are an everyday norm in our industry. The current health crisis has indeed forced us all out of our comfort zones, and innovative thinking and ideas is what will keep us moving. We had to focus on finding a way to still acknowledge all those who had entered the awards and also to celebrate the winners. We do hope that everyone enjoyed the show,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the Awards.
100% black woman-owned agency, The Riverbed, were announced as the biggest winners for the South African Campaign of the Year category, for their Underage Drinking campaign.
This year, the awards introduced some new and exciting categories. Amongst them is the Prisms Young Voice of the Year Award, aimed at recognising the awesome contributions made by the young people in the industry. Simbongile Ndlangisa was announced as this year’s winner.
“Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you to each and every individual, consultancy and NGO that entered this year. We look forward to doing this again next year and celebrating our industry’s amazing work,” continued Madumo.
Madumo concluded: “Thank you to Vuma Reputation Management, Bizcommunity, Off The Shelf, Space, Flow Communications, Cookie Mylo Studios and of course our incredible host, Thabiso Makhubela for the continued support and making the announcement and production possible."
|Category
|Type
|Consultancy/Company
|Name of campaign
|Client
|Arts and Entertainment
|Silver
|FleishmanHillard
|HGTV SA Launch
|Discovery Network
|Arts and Entertainment
|Special Mention
|BCW
|Long live the bat
|WarnerMedia
|Arts and Entertainment
|Bronze
|Sheila Afari Public Relations
|Samthing Soweto Isphithiphithi Album
|Platoon
|Arts and Entertainment
|Special Mention
|Sheila Afari Public Relations
|Ami Faku Brand and Imali Album
|Vth Season
|Best large PR Consultancy
|Individual
|Eclipse PR
|Eclipse PR
|Eclipse PR
|Best Mid-sized Consultancy
|Individual
|HWB Communications
|HWB Communications
|HWB
|Best PR Professional
|Individual
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Lameez Mohd
|Best Small PR Consultancy
|Individual
|The Friday Street Club
|The Friday Street club
|Best up and Coming PR
|Individual
|Weber Shandwick
|Tankiso Motsoeneng
|Best use of an Event to build or change reputation
|Silver
|One-eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions
|VIVONation
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Best use of an Event to build or change reputation
|Gold
|One-eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions
|T-Cross City
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Best use of an Event to build or change reputation
|Bronze
|ByDesign
|Orlando Pirates Kit Launch
|Orlando Pirates
|Business to business
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One
|Nupen Staude de Vries
|Business to business
|Bronze
|PR Worx
|ISS Durban Showcase
|Innovative Staffing Solutions
|Consumer PR for an existing product or service
|Bronze
|DNA Brand Architects
|Dare To Compare with Nomatriquency
|Massmart
|Consumer PR for an existing product or service
|Silver
|PR Worx
|#NikNakAmaCollision
|Pepsico Simba
|Corporate Responsibility
|Bronze
|Ogilvy JHB
|Konica Minolta SA and Food &Trees for Africa tree planting initiative
|Konica Minolta SA and Food Trees for Africa
|Crisis Management
|Bronze
|PRomote Communication
|Amashova Durban Classic
|Tsogo Sun
|Digital media relations
|Bronze
|HWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy
|31 Reasons
|MyCiTi Bus Service
|Digital media relations
|Gold
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|Digital media relations
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank MOney Secrets
|Nedbank
|Financial services
|Gold
|King James Group
|BrokeBy
|TymeBank
|Financial services
|Bronze
|ByDesign
|From Credit Bureau To ‘Information For Good’
|Transunion South Africa
|Financial services
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank MOney Secrets
|Nedbank
|Food and Beverage
|Gold
|Roth Media Productions
|GH Mumm Olympe Rose Launch
|Pernod Ricard
|Food and Beverage
|Bronze
|Paddington Station PR
|Angostura Rock Shandy
|DGB Angostura Aromatic Bitters
|Food and Beverage
|Silver
|Bonfire Media
|#RaiseYourVillage
|Simba
|Gaming and Virtual reality
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|Logitech Top Ranked Gaming Mouse
|Logitech Peripherals South Africa
|Healthcare
|Gold
|MSL
|#FAFChallenge: Leveraging an Iconic SA Moment to Raise Testicular Cancer Awareness
|CIPLA
|Healthcare
|Silver
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Stayfree Johnson & Johnson
|Healthcare
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|MenaCal.7 Woman to the BOne
|MenaCal.7
|Influencer Management
|Special Mention
|DNA Brand Architects
|Dare To Compare with Nomatriquency
|Massmart/Game
|Influencer Management
|Gold
|Retroactive
|The World's First Unfluencer
|Biogen
|Influencer Management
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|Influencer Management
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank MOney Secrets
|Nedbank
|Integration of traditional and new media
|Special Mention
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Gumtree Re-style
|Gumtree
|Integration of traditional and new media
|Bronze
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Stayfree Johnson & Johnson
|Integration of traditional and new media
|Gold
|One-eyed Jack
|T-Cross City
|Volkswagen
|Integration of traditional and new media
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|Internal or employee communication
|Bronze
|PR Worx
|Sentech Connect
|Sentech
|Internal or employee communication
|Silver
|The Actuate Group
|Tswelelopele Day
|AngloAmerican
|Internal or employee communication
|Special Mention
|Retroviral
|LibertyLive.co.za - Conversations driving Change
|Liberty Group
|International Campaign
|Silver
|Airtel Networks Zambia PLC
|Make #ThatConnection
|Airtel Networks Zambia PLC
|International Campaign
|Gold
|Retroactive
|Kirsten Landman's road to Dakar
|Ryobi
|Launch of a new product, service or category
|Gold
|King James Group
|BrokeBy
|TymeBank
|Launch of a new product, service or category
|Bronze
|One eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions
|T-Cross City
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Launch of a new product, service or category
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|Media relations
|Gold
|DNA Brand Architects
|My Heritage
|Tastic
|Media relations
|Silver
|DNA Brand Architects
|Project Bloodwing
|SANBS
|Media relations
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank MOney Secrets
|Nedbank
|NGO Campaign
|Gold
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|NGO Campaign
|Silver
|Havas PR
|Limpopo Education
|Right 2 Read
|NGO Campaign
|Bronze
|Havas PR
|Alex Library
|Right 2 Read
|PR on a Shoestring
|Bronze
|ByDesign
|Tin Soldiers Movie Premiere
|Blink Pictures In Partnership With the Tin Soldiers for Outreach
|PR on a shoestring
|Special Mention
|Clockwork
|Don't Cross Your T's
|Hyundai
|PR on a shoestring
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One
|Nupen Staude de Vries
|PR on a shoestring
|Silver
|Havas PR
|Alex Library
|Right 2 Read
|Public Affairs
|Silver
|Conversations Media and Communications
|Poultry Tariff
|AMIE (Association of Meat Importers and Exporters)
|Public Sector
|Silver
|HWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy
|31 Reasons
|MyCiTi Bus Service
|Public Sector
|Bronze
|PR Worx
|Future Perfect Skills Development
|FP & M SETA
|Publications
|Bronze
|ByDesign
|25 reasons to Believe
|Anglo American
|Reputation and Brand Management
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|Bolt Enabling Progress
|Bolt
|Reputation and Brand Management
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|MenaCal.7 Woman to the BOne
|MenaCal.7
|Reputation and Brand Management
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank MOney Secrets
|Nedbank
|SA Campaign of the Year
|Overall winner
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage Drinking
|Aware.org
|Social media as the primary communication tool
|Gold
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Stayfree Johnson & Johnson
|Social media as the primary communication tool
|Silver
|Clockwork
|Elantra Black Friday
|Hyundai South Africa
|Social media as the primary communication tool
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Underage drinking
|Aware.org
|Sponsorship
|Bronze
|BCW
|Cartoon Network Soccer Superfan
|WarnerMedia
|Sponsorship
|Gold
|Retroactive
|Kirsten Landman's road to Dakar
|Ryobi
|Sponsorship
|Silver
|M-Sports Marketing
|Carling Black Label Cup
|ABInBev
|Sport
|Silver
|ByDesign
|Orlando Pirates Kit Launch
|Orlando Pirates
|Student Campaign of the Year
|Bronze
|UJ
|Masonto Netball Project
|Student Campaign of the Year
|Special Mention
|IIE Monash
|Hear Us Campaign
|The Cradle of Hope
|Student Campaign of the Year
|Silver
|UJ
|Eternal Metamorphosis
|Technology
|Silver
|ByDesign in partnership with Fury Consulting
|Hacked Off: Taking Cybersecurity mainstream
|Mimecast
|Travel and Tourism
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Turkish Airlines - Insta Istanbul
|Turkish Airlines
|Travel and Tourism
|Silver
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Turkish Airlines - Lion Rescue
|Turkish Airlines
In case you missed it, watch the ceremony on YouTube.
