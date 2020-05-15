PrismAwards2020: ALL THE WINNERS!

Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

This year's Prism Awards took the form of a short online segment as the ceremony was cancelled in March 2020 due to concerns of the spread of Covid-19...
Host and TV presenter Thabiso Makhubela

“Innovation and evolution are an everyday norm in our industry. The current health crisis has indeed forced us all out of our comfort zones, and innovative thinking and ideas is what will keep us moving. We had to focus on finding a way to still acknowledge all those who had entered the awards and also to celebrate the winners. We do hope that everyone enjoyed the show,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the Awards.

100% black woman-owned agency, The Riverbed, were announced as the biggest winners for the South African Campaign of the Year category, for their Underage Drinking campaign.

This year, the awards introduced some new and exciting categories. Amongst them is the Prisms Young Voice of the Year Award, aimed at recognising the awesome contributions made by the young people in the industry. Simbongile Ndlangisa was announced as this year’s winner.

“Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you to each and every individual, consultancy and NGO that entered this year. We look forward to doing this again next year and celebrating our industry’s amazing work,” continued Madumo.

Madumo concluded: “Thank you to Vuma Reputation Management, Bizcommunity, Off The Shelf, Space, Flow Communications, Cookie Mylo Studios and of course our incredible host, Thabiso Makhubela for the continued support and making the announcement and production possible."

CategoryTypeConsultancy/CompanyName of campaignClient
Arts and EntertainmentSilverFleishmanHillardHGTV SA LaunchDiscovery Network
Arts and EntertainmentSpecial MentionBCWLong live the batWarnerMedia
Arts and EntertainmentBronzeSheila Afari Public RelationsSamthing Soweto Isphithiphithi Album Platoon
Arts and EntertainmentSpecial MentionSheila Afari Public RelationsAmi Faku Brand and Imali AlbumVth Season
Best large PR ConsultancyIndividualEclipse PREclipse PREclipse PR
Best Mid-sized ConsultancyIndividualHWB CommunicationsHWB CommunicationsHWB
Best PR Professional IndividualOgilvy Cape TownLameez Mohd
Best Small PR ConsultancyIndividualThe Friday Street ClubThe Friday Street club
Best up and Coming PR IndividualWeber ShandwickTankiso Motsoeneng
Best use of an Event to build or change reputationSilverOne-eyed Jack and Mushroom ProductionsVIVONationVolkswagen South Africa
Best use of an Event to build or change reputationGoldOne-eyed Jack and Mushroom ProductionsT-Cross CityVolkswagen South Africa
Best use of an Event to build or change reputationBronzeByDesignOrlando Pirates Kit LaunchOrlando Pirates
Business to businessSilverTribeca PRNupen Staude de Vries: Year OneNupen Staude de Vries
Business to businessBronzePR WorxISS Durban ShowcaseInnovative Staffing Solutions
Consumer PR for an existing product or serviceBronzeDNA Brand ArchitectsDare To Compare with NomatriquencyMassmart
Consumer PR for an existing product or serviceSilverPR Worx#NikNakAmaCollisionPepsico Simba
Corporate ResponsibilityBronzeOgilvy JHBKonica Minolta SA and Food &Trees for Africa tree planting initiativeKonica Minolta SA and Food Trees for Africa
Crisis ManagementBronzePRomote CommunicationAmashova Durban ClassicTsogo Sun
Digital media relationsBronzeHWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy31 ReasonsMyCiTi Bus Service
Digital media relationsGoldThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
Digital media relationsSilverThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank MOney SecretsNedbank
Financial servicesGoldKing James GroupBrokeByTymeBank
Financial servicesBronzeByDesignFrom Credit Bureau To ‘Information For Good’Transunion South Africa
Financial servicesSilverThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank MOney SecretsNedbank
Food and BeverageGoldRoth Media ProductionsGH Mumm Olympe Rose LaunchPernod Ricard
Food and BeverageBronzePaddington Station PRAngostura Rock ShandyDGB Angostura Aromatic Bitters
Food and BeverageSilverBonfire Media#RaiseYourVillageSimba
Gaming and Virtual realityGoldTribeca PRLogitech Top Ranked Gaming MouseLogitech Peripherals South Africa
HealthcareGoldMSL#FAFChallenge: Leveraging an Iconic SA Moment to Raise Testicular Cancer AwarenessCIPLA
HealthcareSilverKing James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziStayfree Johnson & Johnson
HealthcareBronzeTribeca PRMenaCal.7 Woman to the BOneMenaCal.7
Influencer ManagementSpecial MentionDNA Brand ArchitectsDare To Compare with NomatriquencyMassmart/Game
Influencer ManagementGoldRetroactiveThe World's First UnfluencerBiogen
Influencer ManagementBronzeThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
Influencer ManagementSilverThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank MOney SecretsNedbank
Integration of traditional and new mediaSpecial MentionOgilvy Cape TownGumtree Re-styleGumtree
Integration of traditional and new mediaBronzeKing James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziStayfree Johnson & Johnson
Integration of traditional and new mediaGoldOne-eyed JackT-Cross CityVolkswagen
Integration of traditional and new mediaSilverThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
Internal or employee communicationBronzePR WorxSentech ConnectSentech
Internal or employee communicationSilverThe Actuate Group Tswelelopele DayAngloAmerican
Internal or employee communication Special MentionRetroviralLibertyLive.co.za - Conversations driving ChangeLiberty Group
International CampaignSilverAirtel Networks Zambia PLCMake #ThatConnectionAirtel Networks Zambia PLC
International CampaignGoldRetroactiveKirsten Landman's road to DakarRyobi
Launch of a new product, service or categoryGoldKing James GroupBrokeByTymeBank
Launch of a new product, service or categoryBronzeOne eyed Jack and Mushroom ProductionsT-Cross CityVolkswagen South Africa
Launch of a new product, service or categorySilverThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
Media relationsGoldDNA Brand ArchitectsMy HeritageTastic
Media relationsSilverDNA Brand ArchitectsProject BloodwingSANBS
Media relationsBronzeThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank MOney SecretsNedbank
NGO CampaignGoldThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
NGO CampaignSilverHavas PRLimpopo EducationRight 2 Read
NGO CampaignBronzeHavas PRAlex LibraryRight 2 Read
PR on a ShoestringBronzeByDesignTin Soldiers Movie PremiereBlink Pictures In Partnership With the Tin Soldiers for Outreach
PR on a shoestringSpecial MentionClockwork Don't Cross Your T's Hyundai
PR on a shoestringGoldTribeca PRNupen Staude de Vries: Year OneNupen Staude de Vries
PR on a shoestringSilverHavas PRAlex LibraryRight 2 Read
Public AffairsSilverConversations Media and CommunicationsPoultry Tariff AMIE (Association of Meat Importers and Exporters)
Public SectorSilverHWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy31 ReasonsMyCiTi Bus Service
Public SectorBronzePR WorxFuture Perfect Skills DevelopmentFP & M SETA
PublicationsBronzeByDesign25 reasons to BelieveAnglo American
Reputation and Brand ManagementBronzeTribeca PRBolt Enabling ProgressBolt
Reputation and Brand ManagementGoldTribeca PRMenaCal.7 Woman to the BOneMenaCal.7
Reputation and Brand ManagementSilverThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank MOney SecretsNedbank
SA Campaign of the YearOverall winnerThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage DrinkingAware.org
Social media as the primary communication toolGoldKing James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziStayfree Johnson & Johnson
Social media as the primary communication toolSilverClockwork Elantra Black FridayHyundai South Africa
Social media as the primary communication toolBronzeThe Riverbed AgencyUnderage drinkingAware.org
SponsorshipBronzeBCWCartoon Network Soccer SuperfanWarnerMedia
SponsorshipGoldRetroactiveKirsten Landman's road to DakarRyobi
SponsorshipSilverM-Sports MarketingCarling Black Label CupABInBev
SportSilverByDesignOrlando Pirates Kit LaunchOrlando Pirates
Student Campaign of the YearBronzeUJMasonto Netball Project
Student Campaign of the YearSpecial MentionIIE Monash Hear Us CampaignThe Cradle of Hope
Student Campaign of the YearSilverUJEternal Metamorphosis
TechnologySilverByDesign in partnership with Fury ConsultingHacked Off: Taking Cybersecurity mainstreamMimecast
Travel and TourismBronzeOgilvy Cape TownTurkish Airlines - Insta IstanbulTurkish Airlines
Travel and TourismSilverOgilvy Cape TownTurkish Airlines - Lion RescueTurkish Airlines


In case you missed it, watch the ceremony on YouTube.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
