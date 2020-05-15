PrismAwards2020: ALL THE WINNERS!

This year's Prism Awards took the form of a short online segment as the ceremony was cancelled in March 2020 due to concerns of the spread of Covid-19...

Host and TV presenter Thabiso Makhubela

Category Type Consultancy/Company Name of campaign Client Arts and Entertainment Silver FleishmanHillard HGTV SA Launch Discovery Network Arts and Entertainment Special Mention BCW Long live the bat WarnerMedia Arts and Entertainment Bronze Sheila Afari Public Relations Samthing Soweto Isphithiphithi Album Platoon Arts and Entertainment Special Mention Sheila Afari Public Relations Ami Faku Brand and Imali Album Vth Season Best large PR Consultancy Individual Eclipse PR Eclipse PR Eclipse PR Best Mid-sized Consultancy Individual HWB Communications HWB Communications HWB Best PR Professional Individual Ogilvy Cape Town Lameez Mohd Best Small PR Consultancy Individual The Friday Street Club The Friday Street club Best up and Coming PR Individual Weber Shandwick Tankiso Motsoeneng Best use of an Event to build or change reputation Silver One-eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions VIVONation Volkswagen South Africa Best use of an Event to build or change reputation Gold One-eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions T-Cross City Volkswagen South Africa Best use of an Event to build or change reputation Bronze ByDesign Orlando Pirates Kit Launch Orlando Pirates Business to business Silver Tribeca PR Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One Nupen Staude de Vries Business to business Bronze PR Worx ISS Durban Showcase Innovative Staffing Solutions Consumer PR for an existing product or service Bronze DNA Brand Architects Dare To Compare with Nomatriquency Massmart Consumer PR for an existing product or service Silver PR Worx #NikNakAmaCollision Pepsico Simba Corporate Responsibility Bronze Ogilvy JHB Konica Minolta SA and Food &Trees for Africa tree planting initiative Konica Minolta SA and Food Trees for Africa Crisis Management Bronze PRomote Communication Amashova Durban Classic Tsogo Sun Digital media relations Bronze HWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy 31 Reasons MyCiTi Bus Service Digital media relations Gold The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org Digital media relations Silver The Riverbed Agency Nedbank MOney Secrets Nedbank Financial services Gold King James Group BrokeBy TymeBank Financial services Bronze ByDesign From Credit Bureau To ‘Information For Good’ Transunion South Africa Financial services Silver The Riverbed Agency Nedbank MOney Secrets Nedbank Food and Beverage Gold Roth Media Productions GH Mumm Olympe Rose Launch Pernod Ricard Food and Beverage Bronze Paddington Station PR Angostura Rock Shandy DGB Angostura Aromatic Bitters Food and Beverage Silver Bonfire Media #RaiseYourVillage Simba Gaming and Virtual reality Gold Tribeca PR Logitech Top Ranked Gaming Mouse Logitech Peripherals South Africa Healthcare Gold MSL #FAFChallenge: Leveraging an Iconic SA Moment to Raise Testicular Cancer Awareness CIPLA Healthcare Silver King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Stayfree Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Bronze Tribeca PR MenaCal.7 Woman to the BOne MenaCal.7 Influencer Management Special Mention DNA Brand Architects Dare To Compare with Nomatriquency Massmart/Game Influencer Management Gold Retroactive The World's First Unfluencer Biogen Influencer Management Bronze The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org Influencer Management Silver The Riverbed Agency Nedbank MOney Secrets Nedbank Integration of traditional and new media Special Mention Ogilvy Cape Town Gumtree Re-style Gumtree Integration of traditional and new media Bronze King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Stayfree Johnson & Johnson Integration of traditional and new media Gold One-eyed Jack T-Cross City Volkswagen Integration of traditional and new media Silver The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org Internal or employee communication Bronze PR Worx Sentech Connect Sentech Internal or employee communication Silver The Actuate Group Tswelelopele Day AngloAmerican Internal or employee communication Special Mention Retroviral LibertyLive.co.za - Conversations driving Change Liberty Group International Campaign Silver Airtel Networks Zambia PLC Make #ThatConnection Airtel Networks Zambia PLC International Campaign Gold Retroactive Kirsten Landman's road to Dakar Ryobi Launch of a new product, service or category Gold King James Group BrokeBy TymeBank Launch of a new product, service or category Bronze One eyed Jack and Mushroom Productions T-Cross City Volkswagen South Africa Launch of a new product, service or category Silver The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org Media relations Gold DNA Brand Architects My Heritage Tastic Media relations Silver DNA Brand Architects Project Bloodwing SANBS Media relations Bronze The Riverbed Agency Nedbank MOney Secrets Nedbank NGO Campaign Gold The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org NGO Campaign Silver Havas PR Limpopo Education Right 2 Read NGO Campaign Bronze Havas PR Alex Library Right 2 Read PR on a Shoestring Bronze ByDesign Tin Soldiers Movie Premiere Blink Pictures In Partnership With the Tin Soldiers for Outreach PR on a shoestring Special Mention Clockwork Don't Cross Your T's Hyundai PR on a shoestring Gold Tribeca PR Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One Nupen Staude de Vries PR on a shoestring Silver Havas PR Alex Library Right 2 Read Public Affairs Silver Conversations Media and Communications Poultry Tariff AMIE (Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) Public Sector Silver HWB Communications with String Communications, The Switch Design Company, Umtha Consultancy 31 Reasons MyCiTi Bus Service Public Sector Bronze PR Worx Future Perfect Skills Development FP & M SETA Publications Bronze ByDesign 25 reasons to Believe Anglo American Reputation and Brand Management Bronze Tribeca PR Bolt Enabling Progress Bolt Reputation and Brand Management Gold Tribeca PR MenaCal.7 Woman to the BOne MenaCal.7 Reputation and Brand Management Silver The Riverbed Agency Nedbank MOney Secrets Nedbank SA Campaign of the Year Overall winner The Riverbed Agency Underage Drinking Aware.org Social media as the primary communication tool Gold King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Stayfree Johnson & Johnson Social media as the primary communication tool Silver Clockwork Elantra Black Friday Hyundai South Africa Social media as the primary communication tool Bronze The Riverbed Agency Underage drinking Aware.org Sponsorship Bronze BCW Cartoon Network Soccer Superfan WarnerMedia Sponsorship Gold Retroactive Kirsten Landman's road to Dakar Ryobi Sponsorship Silver M-Sports Marketing Carling Black Label Cup ABInBev Sport Silver ByDesign Orlando Pirates Kit Launch Orlando Pirates Student Campaign of the Year Bronze UJ Masonto Netball Project Student Campaign of the Year Special Mention IIE Monash Hear Us Campaign The Cradle of Hope Student Campaign of the Year Silver UJ Eternal Metamorphosis Technology Silver ByDesign in partnership with Fury Consulting Hacked Off: Taking Cybersecurity mainstream Mimecast Travel and Tourism Bronze Ogilvy Cape Town Turkish Airlines - Insta Istanbul Turkish Airlines Travel and Tourism Silver Ogilvy Cape Town Turkish Airlines - Lion Rescue Turkish Airlines

“Innovation and evolution are an everyday norm in our industry. The current health crisis has indeed forced us all out of our comfort zones, and innovative thinking and ideas is what will keep us moving. We had to focus on finding a way to still acknowledge all those who had entered the awards and also to celebrate the winners. We do hope that everyone enjoyed the show,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the Awards.100% black woman-owned agency, The Riverbed, were announced as the biggest winners for the South African Campaign of the Year category, for their Underage Drinking campaign.This year, the awards introduced some new and exciting categories. Amongst them is the Prisms Young Voice of the Year Award, aimed at recognising the awesome contributions made by the young people in the industry. Simbongile Ndlangisa was announced as this year’s winner.“Congratulations to all the winners and a huge thank you to each and every individual, consultancy and NGO that entered this year. We look forward to doing this again next year and celebrating our industry’s amazing work,” continued Madumo.Madumo concluded: “Thank you to Vuma Reputation Management, Bizcommunity, Off The Shelf, Space, Flow Communications, Cookie Mylo Studios and of course our incredible host, Thabiso Makhubela for the continued support and making the announcement and production possible."