Sales News South Africa

It's time for retailers to 'shake things up' this Black Friday

12 Oct 2023
By: Amanda Mohr & Justin Marshall
What used to be just a single day of frenzied shopping in the USA has evolved into a whole week of retail mayhem here in South Africa. While that gives us a bit of breathing room, it also spikes up the pressure on supply chains.
Photo by Max Fischer via
Photo by Max Fischer via www.pexels.com

The challenge? Taming unpredictable demand spikes and expanding operations at the snap of a finger. Fear not, for the secret sauce lies in total visibility and turbocharged efficiency, all thanks to our integrated software solution.

Dance with demand or drown in despair

Inefficiencies and disjointed processes are the villains behind Black Friday's darkest challenges. Suppliers and distributors need to be lightning-fast at restocking as products fly off the shelves. The cost of missed opportunities looms large, and don't even get us started on the never-ending stock juggling act!

Sure, big retailers can thumb through their dusty history books to plan their moves. But when demand plays hide and seek, it's anybody's game. Quick reactions are the name of the game, and without an integrated supply chain superhero, your sales team might as well be wearing blindfolds. Agility is key, and efficiency is the sidekick!

5 Black Friday tips for 2023
5 Black Friday tips for 2023

22 hours ago

See the light down the retail rabbit hole

Without our smart integrated system, your salespeople are in the dark. No real-time inventory insights mean they can't swoop in when customers cry out for help. Offering alternatives, bundling goodies, and wowing customers with discounts become mission impossible.

In this competitive arena, failure to meet customer needs is like sending them on a one-way ticket to your competitor's lair. But fear not, for we bring you the tools to not just place orders at warp speed but also create deals that dazzle!

Bringing order to chaos with a dash of data magic

Imagine taming the chaos and gaining superhuman insight with a solution that lights up the entire supply chain! It's like turning on all the festive lights at once. With our integrated field sales marketing system, wholesalers can collect data from their customers, conduct surveys, and conjure up Black Friday magic.

Armed with this data, you can predict stock needs, delivery times, and create the ultimate shopping experience.

Talk the talk, walk the walk

Communication is your secret weapon. By chatting up your retailers before Black Friday, you'll become the Gandalf of warehousing and production lines. Predicting high-demand products allows you to create express delivery lanes, ensuring your products zoom onto the shelves. When you know what your customers want, you can pre-empt warehouse chaos and optimize distribution.

In the world of Black Friday, the name of the game is demand, and our software solution turns you into the puppeteer pulling the strings. It's not just about seizing Black Friday opportunities; it's about staying ahead of the game all year round.

About Amanda Mohr & Justin Marshall

Amanda Mohr, chief revenue officer and Justin Marshall, head of CX at Skynamo
Read more: Black Friday, #BlackFriday

