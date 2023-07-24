Industries

Africa


Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

24 Jul 2023
Elon Musk has changed Twitter's logo from its famous bird to an X.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The billionaire and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced this over the weekend, claiming the changes could happen on Monday.

On Sunday he tweeted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
Meta takes on Twitter with Threads and wins in the market
Meta takes on Twitter with Threads and wins in the market

By 6 Jul 2023

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company has undergone significant changes, including a rebranding to X Corp.Musk says he has a vision to develop a "super app" similar to China's WeChat. Last year he expressed that the purchase of Twitter serves as a catalyst for the creation of X, an all-encompassing app.

