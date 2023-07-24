Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

Elon Musk has changed Twitter's logo from its famous bird to an X.

The billionaire and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced this over the weekend, claiming the changes could happen on Monday.

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023