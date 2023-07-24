Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

The billionaire and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced this over the weekend, claiming the changes could happen on Monday.
On Sunday he tweeted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company has undergone significant changes, including a rebranding to X Corp.
It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023
Musk says he has a vision to develop a "super app" similar to China's WeChat. Last year he expressed that the purchase of Twitter serves as a catalyst for the creation of X, an all-encompassing app.
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023