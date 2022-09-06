Industries

    Micro-influencers enjoy highest engagement rates in 2022

    6 Sep 2022
    Micro-influencers are reportedly seeing the highest engagement on their posts in 2022.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This is according to Money-zine.com, which reports that influencers with one thousand to five thousand followers have engagement levels of 4.6%. This means that these influencers are more likely to produce content that their followers can relate to.

    Money-zine.com CEO Luke Eales says, "It's all about quality over quantity when it comes to engagement, so if you intend to produce content that will reach a large audience and garner high levels of engagement, consider partnering with micro-influencers. An influencer with a smaller but more engaged following is going to be more valuable to your brand than one with a large but unengaged following."

    Other influencers had significantly lower engagement rates. For example, those with 5,000 to 20,000 followers had an engagement rate of 2%, 20,000-100,000 (1.5%). And those with 100,000 to one million followers had an engagement rate of 1.4%.

    The best times to post on Instagram

    Finding the best time to post on Instagram can be tough. The platform is constantly changing, and what works today might not work tomorrow. But if you want to give yourself the best chance of success, you should post during peak times.

    According to Sprout Social, the best time to post on Instagram is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 or 10am. This is when most people check their phones and start their day. So if you can get your content in front of them during this time, you're more likely to reach a larger audience.

    But it's not just about when you post. It's also about how often you post. Several analysts suggest the best frequency for posting on Instagram is one to two times daily. This might seem like a lot, but if you want to maintain a high level of engagement, it's important to keep your audience engaged by posting regularly.

    Why you should partner with micro-influencers on Instagram

    If your brand is new to Instagram influencer marketing, you might be wondering if it's worth partnering with micro-influencers. After all, they have a smaller following than some of the more popular influencers out there.

    But don't let numbers deceive you. Micro-influencers can actually be more effective than their larger counterparts. Statistics can be found here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: engagement, Bizcommunity, Instagram

    News

