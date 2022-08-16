Reebok and Fitchella partner for the ultimate fitness festival

Reebok and Fitchella are bringing fitness enthusiasts the game-changing fitness festival, Fitchella. On 16 and 17 December 2023, Camps Bay and Clifton in Cape Town will be transformed into the epicentre of fitness and fun.

Against these backdrops, Fitchella and Reebok welcome everyone from beginners to elite athletes for a weekend of pushing limits and setting personal bests. But this is no ordinary fitness event. This is Fitchella — an immersive experience that blends fitness and the energy of a music festival. It’s an all-out, high-octane weekend where high-intensity CrossFit workouts, outdoor challenges, team competitions, and boundless energy come together in the most exhilarating way possible.

This year, Fitchella, in collaboration with Reebok, is elevating the experience to new heights. "Reebok and CrossFit have a rich history, dating back to 2010, dedicated to getting millions of people fit for life," says Tyron Hatch, owner of Motley Crew and CrossFit Coach.

"This summer, we're bringing our community back together under Reebok, the original game-changer in fitness. Reebok is the OG and have been here from the start. They’ve been instrumental to the growth of CrossFit, particularly in South Africa, with the Reebok Nano — a shoe crafted for CrossFitters, by CrossFitters. It remains the ultimate training shoe, since its launch in 2011.”

He adds, “Even its name was given by the community as testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence, where winning, even by a ‘nano second’, was celebrated.”

Fitchella's vision of redefining fitness perfectly aligns with Reebok's mission: to ignite the fire within and inspire individuals to be their absolute best. "We're excited to partner with Reebok to create an event that's not just about setting personal bests but also about enjoying every moment of the journey," adds Hatch. "If you're in Cape Town this summer, join us for a celebration of fitness at its best—and of course, a beer."

Together, Fitchella and Reebok are revolutionising the fitness festival experience, creating an event that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Tickets are available on the Fitchella website.