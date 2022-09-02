On 30 August, DStv Media Sales and E! Entertainment hosted their annual Women's Month event at The Venue in Morningside, this year under the banner: Women of Impact.

The event, celebrating fierce and fabulous women across the country’s sports and entertainment sectors, was hosted by the multi-talented Thembisa Mdoda, and included a panel discussion with:



Award winning sportscaster, Carol Tshabalala



Creative director of Quizzical Pictures, Harriet Gavshon



Head of sales general entertainment at DStv Media Sales, Piwe Motshegoa



M-Net’s executive head of programming, Nomsa Philiso.

Discussion centred around the challenges faced by women in business, not just here in South Africa, but on the global stage. As disruptors and game-changers in their respective fields, the panellists were invited to share their secrets to success.

Philiso encouraged the audience to find their own internal motivation: “Disruption to me is saying: I am not going to be comfortable with whatever I get, but I’m going to look beyond.”

As a public figure, Tshabalala is strongly aware of her responsibility to be a role model for young women: “In a male dominated industry, I strive to show the ladies that we belong, we have a voice and we can do it, set the trend and become trailblazers.”

Their unique advice and insights were invaluable. Investment in local talent, and especially in women-led businesses, was identified as a crucial contributing factor in the female empowerment process.

This, of course, is an area that DStv, Supersport and MultiChoice are dedicated to developing.

“We all have a responsibility to drive change – and to motivate others to do the same” said Motshegoa. “We, as leaders, need to work together to help pave the way for future generations of leading women.”

A stellar performance by actress and singer, Moneoa, completed the line-up.

Fired and fuelled by the 2022 event, we look forward to an exciting future in the country’s sports and entertainment industries. And to meeting next year’s Women of Impact!



