The event, celebrating fierce and fabulous women across the country’s sports and entertainment sectors, was hosted by the multi-talented Thembisa Mdoda, and included a panel discussion with:
Discussion centred around the challenges faced by women in business, not just here in South Africa, but on the global stage. As disruptors and game-changers in their respective fields, the panellists were invited to share their secrets to success.
Philiso encouraged the audience to find their own internal motivation: “Disruption to me is saying: I am not going to be comfortable with whatever I get, but I’m going to look beyond.”
As a public figure, Tshabalala is strongly aware of her responsibility to be a role model for young women: “In a male dominated industry, I strive to show the ladies that we belong, we have a voice and we can do it, set the trend and become trailblazers.”
Their unique advice and insights were invaluable. Investment in local talent, and especially in women-led businesses, was identified as a crucial contributing factor in the female empowerment process.
This, of course, is an area that DStv, Supersport and MultiChoice are dedicated to developing.
“We all have a responsibility to drive change – and to motivate others to do the same” said Motshegoa. “We, as leaders, need to work together to help pave the way for future generations of leading women.”
A stellar performance by actress and singer, Moneoa, completed the line-up.
Fired and fuelled by the 2022 event, we look forward to an exciting future in the country’s sports and entertainment industries. And to meeting next year’s Women of Impact!