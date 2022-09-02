Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaAPO GroupHKLMGrey AfricaFCB JoburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Assistant Editor/Subtitler Cape Town
  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Women of Impact

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DSTV Media Sales
    On 30 August, DStv Media Sales and E! Entertainment hosted their annual Women's Month event at The Venue in Morningside, this year under the banner: Women of Impact.
    Women of Impact

    The event, celebrating fierce and fabulous women across the country’s sports and entertainment sectors, was hosted by the multi-talented Thembisa Mdoda, and included a panel discussion with:

  • Award winning sportscaster, Carol Tshabalala
  • Creative director of Quizzical Pictures, Harriet Gavshon
  • Head of sales general entertainment at DStv Media Sales, Piwe Motshegoa
  • M-Net’s executive head of programming, Nomsa Philiso.

    • Discussion centred around the challenges faced by women in business, not just here in South Africa, but on the global stage. As disruptors and game-changers in their respective fields, the panellists were invited to share their secrets to success.

    Philiso encouraged the audience to find their own internal motivation: “Disruption to me is saying: I am not going to be comfortable with whatever I get, but I’m going to look beyond.”

    As a public figure, Tshabalala is strongly aware of her responsibility to be a role model for young women: “In a male dominated industry, I strive to show the ladies that we belong, we have a voice and we can do it, set the trend and become trailblazers.”

    Their unique advice and insights were invaluable. Investment in local talent, and especially in women-led businesses, was identified as a crucial contributing factor in the female empowerment process.

    This, of course, is an area that DStv, Supersport and MultiChoice are dedicated to developing.

    “We all have a responsibility to drive change – and to motivate others to do the same” said Motshegoa. “We, as leaders, need to work together to help pave the way for future generations of leading women.”

    A stellar performance by actress and singer, Moneoa, completed the line-up.

    Fired and fuelled by the 2022 event, we look forward to an exciting future in the country’s sports and entertainment industries. And to meeting next year’s Women of Impact!

    NextOptions
    DSTV Media Sales
    An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.
    Read more: Multichoice, Harriet Gavshon, E! Entertainment, Carol Tshabalala, Nomsa Philiso

    Related

    MNetaverse brings the action to the people
    DSTV Media SalesMNetaverse brings the action to the people16 Aug 2022
    Empowering the industry: Don't miss Fame Week Africa's Top 10 Women in Entertainment live
    The Publicity WorkshopEmpowering the industry: Don't miss Fame Week Africa's Top 10 Women in Entertainment live11 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Cinema buffs, action afficionados and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice when a new movie channel, Movie Room, goes live
    Movie Room to launch on DStv1 Aug 2022
    Afda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 2022
    AFDAAfda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 202225 Jul 2022
    Second from left to right: Christopher Puta - MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director Southern Africa, Emma Gichonge - MultiChoice Malawi Acting MD, Mr. Hetherwick Njati - Pricipal Secretary Ministry of Information & Digitization, Neil McCarthy - Masterclass facilitator, writer, producer, actor at the Malawi leg of the MultiChoice Talent Factory expansion programme
    MultiChoice invests in training initiative to boost African TV production14 Jul 2022
    Source:
    MultiChoice launches initiative to support young music creatives13 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz