Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Think Digital AcademyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSnapplifySACAPDaily MaverickAmbani Reputation ManagementOxford University PressSoapboxEduvosAFDAWits PlusOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

E-learning Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Exploring the best age to start online schooling

    Issued by Think Digital Academy
    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    In recent years, online schooling has gained immense popularity as a viable alternative to traditional classroom education. This shift was further accelerated by the global pandemic, which forced schools and students to adapt to remote learning. As a result, parents are increasingly considering the option of online schooling for their children, and one of the crucial decisions they face is determining the best age to start online schooling.
    Exploring the best age to start online schooling

    Here are a few factors to consider when deciding the right age for online schooling and the advantages and disadvantages associated with different starting ages. Ultimately, it comes down to what works best for your child’s needs and learning style.

    Factors to consider

  • Readiness: One of the primary factors to consider is the child's readiness for online learning. Younger children may struggle with the self-discipline and focus required for online classes. They might need more guidance and supervision, whereas older children tend to be more self-sufficient.

  • Technology skills: The child's proficiency with technology is another vital consideration. Younger students may require more help navigating online platforms and troubleshooting technical issues, while older children might be more tech-savvy.

  • Social development: Social interactions and emotional development are crucial for a child's growth. Younger students may miss out on the social interactions that traditional school provides, while older children can better handle the reduced social exposure associated with online schooling. It is important to consider an online school that incorporates and encourages social interaction online. Think Digital Academy ensures that online schoolers don’t miss out on social interaction and experiences that are integral to their social development, by hosting regular online and in-person events for students

  • Curriculum and learning style: The curriculum and learning style offered by online schools can vary. Consider whether the programme aligns with your child's learning needs and preferences, as this can impact the best starting age.

    Advantages of starting young

  • Flexibility: Younger children may benefit from the flexibility of online schooling, which allows parents to tailor the schedule to accommodate other activities and family needs.

  • Customised learning: Online programmes often offer more personalised learning, which can be particularly beneficial for younger students with unique educational needs.

  • Avoiding bullying: Online schooling can provide an escape from bullying and peer pressure, which is a significant concern in traditional schools, especially for younger children.

    Advantages of starting older

  • Self-reliance: Older children tend to be more independent and can better manage their coursework without constant supervision.

  • Preparation for college: If the ultimate goal is to prepare for college, starting online schooling in high school can be an advantage. It allows students to become more self-sufficient and accustomed to a college-style learning environment.

  • Social maturity: Older students may be better equipped to handle reduced social interaction, as they have already developed important social skills.

    Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of the best age to start online schooling. The decision should be based on your child's individual needs, readiness and personal circumstances. It is also important to research and select a reputable online schooling programme that aligns with your child's goals and learning style.

    Parents should regularly evaluate their child's progress and be prepared to make adjustments as needed. Whether your child starts online schooling at a young age or in their later years, providing the necessary support and guidance is crucial for their success in the online learning environment.

    • NextOptions
    Think Digital Academy
    Think Digital Academy prides itself in providing world-class online learning to students all over the world. We present our curricula in an interactive, engaging, and effective way for virtual school students.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz