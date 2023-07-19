Ford stamps R1m price on Ranger Wildtrak X

Ford South Africa added more of the company's so-called "trail-ready technology" like bespoke suspension and trail turn assist to the Ranger Wildtrak to better meet the needs of the outdoor enthusiast, and eliminate the need for a visit to aftermarket fitment centres.

Ford adds Wildtrak X trim option to the reigning SA Car of the Year. Source: Supplied

“The Ranger Wildtrak range has been immensely popular in South Africa for more than a decade due to its trend-setting style, peerless status, innovative suite of driver assistance technologies and exceptional performance,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford SA.

“With the Wildtrak X we’re giving this prized nameplate a more muscular character and even greater off-road capability, enabling our customers to push the boundaries of an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

The new additions add up to a R1,013,000 sticker price, marking the first time the Wildtrak nameplate has breached the R1m mark.

This is the first introduction of Ford’s trail turn assist to the country, which works in four-wheel drive off-road conditions (in 4H and 4L) to reduce the turning radius by up to 25% by applying the brake on the inside rear wheel. Trail turn assist complements the trail control function, which Wildtrak X inherits from its Raptor sibling, that manages the vehicle’s acceleration and braking in challenging terrain.

Wildtrak X also gains a 30mm wider stance to provide an even more stable footprint off-road, while ground clearance has risen by 26mm, helping owners to negotiate more challenging terrain with confidence.

To achieve this boost in both track width and ground clearance, Ford engineers fitted new-design 17-inch alloys wrapped in 265/70 R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres and specially tuned Bilstein position-sensitive dampers that provide sure-footed performance in all types of terrain.

“We created Ranger Wildtrak X for people who want to get more from their bakkie,” continues Mashinini. “For example, one of the first things keen off-roaders do is look at replacing their tyres and suspension with aftermarket options that are more focused to off-roading. We’re ensuring they don’t need to do this by giving them what they need right out of the factory.”

Party in the back

Ranger Wildtrak X also introduces Ford’s new Flexible Rack System, which is available as an option. It consists of two main components: a sliding load rack that can be locked into five positions along the length of the load bed, and folding roof racks that store inside the roof rails when not in use. The system can be operated by one person and doesn’t require any tools to set up or stow.

There is still a thought for the aftermarket fitter, though. As with the normal Wildtrak, the Wildtrak X is equipped with Ford’s overhead auxiliary switch pack for the seamless fitment of aftermarket accessories.

The panel, which is mounted in the headliner above the rear-view mirror, is connected to a distribution box and six pre-wired circuits around the vehicle that can be used to power accessories such as external lights, a compressor, and other electrical items.

Inside there's new accented leather seats with Miko suede trim and Wildtrak X embroidered into the seat backs, upper glovebox and all-weather floormats. Terra suede trim covers the glovebox, instrument cluster hood and door trim while what Ford calls "Cyber Orange" contrast stitching is used on the seats, steering wheel, gear shifter, doors, and the upper glovebox.

Wildtrak X is powered by Ford’s 2-litre biturbo diesel engine that produces 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque. It is matched to the 10-speed automatic transmission along with Ford’s on-demand four-wheel drive system that offers four modes.

Ranger Wildtrak X 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT retails for R1,013,000 and that includes a 4 year/120 000km warranty, 4 year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and 5 year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans of up to eight years or 135,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.