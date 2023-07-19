Bolt introduces in-app trip recording to boost safety

Ride-hailing platform, Bolt is introducing a new feature that allows drivers and passengers to record audio during their trips.

The audio recordings can be easily shared with Bolt's Customer Support team, which will help to ensure that any safety concerns are handled quickly and efficiently.

Improving platform safety

To utilise the audio trip recording feature, users can activate it only when their Bolt trip is in progress. When shared as an attachment in a safety case raised with Customer Support, Bolt gains access to the recorded audio. This feature's initial launch and testing will be limited to specific cities across South Africa, requiring users to have the most recent version of the Bolt app installed to access it.

This feature adds to the company's suite of existing safety features for passengers and drivers, further strengthening the company's in-app safety toolkit.

Securing a reliable transportation experience

Takura Malaba, regional manager of Bolt East and Southern Africa, says "We continuously develop safety features and tools that address driver and passenger safety concerns and the audio trip recording feature is the newest addition to our in-app safety toolkit for our Bolt community to use if they’re ever feeling uncomfortable during a ride, offering drivers and passengers a high-quality ride-hailing experience."

Recent safety features include a driver selfie-verification feature to increase passenger safety by combating driver impersonation, trip sharing for real-time location sharing with friends and family, and the SOS emergency assist button with our partner the Automobile Association (AA) to help drivers and passengers access an emergency response service integrated into the app.

Activating this service shares the user's details and location with AA’s 24/7 contact centre, then immediately deploys private security and emergency services.