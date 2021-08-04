Health & Welfare News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

PinkDrive, corporate SA join hands to roll out vaccination programme to rural communities

4 Aug 2021
PinkDrive has secured funding from Absa, the Rand Water Foundation, Standard Bank and Aspen Pharmacare to provide vaccinators to the public sector vaccination sites in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Image supplied.

The non-profit organisation says that this will assist with the acceleration of delivering the vaccine to communities through its mobile medical teams and employing previously unemployed nurses and drivers.

In his most recent address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that an average of 300,000 people need to be vaccinated per day to reach the required rate for herd immunity. To amplify the process, the National Department of Health (NDoH) has recognised that it will need to access resources from the private sector and civil society and has therefore appealed to PinkDrive to assist in rolling out the vaccine to rural community clinics through its mobile medical teams.

PinkDrive is mandated to coordinate, administer and manage Rand Water’s corporate social investment (CSI) resources by undertaking community development projects in partnership with various donors to support government initiatives in bringing services to communities.

Image supplied.

PinkDrive CEO and founder Noelene Kotschan commented: “While the organisation’s historical role has been cancer detection, in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has broadened its mission to prevent the further spread of the virus Covid-19. In addition to screening and testing in 2020, we are now ready to tackle the vaccination roll out.”
Comment

Read more: vaccine, healthcare, Absa, Standard Bank, Department of Health, Noelene Kotschan, PinkDrive, Aspen Pharmacare, Stavros Nicolaou, coronavirus, COVID-19

News


Show more
Let's do Biz