Novartis pledges R13.3m to support SA efforts in alleviating Covid-19 pressures

In response to the plea by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a multi-stakeholder approach in tackling the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, Novartis SA has donated R13.3m to two local NGOs in support of their efforts to help alleviate the socio-economic pressures caused by the virus.

Heineken SA donates PPE and food to healthcare workers, local communities Heineken South Africa has joined the fight against Covid-19 by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and food hampers worth over R1m to the Gauteng Department of Health and local communities.

Feed SA and Gift of the Givers

We are because of others In the midst of a crisis, our first fears are for ourselves and our loved ones. But now more than ever is the time for us to build communities founded on a sense of interconnectedness. This International Day of Families, we are all one...

Novartis has set up a Covid-19 Response Fund which will provide $20m in grants to support public health initiatives to help communities manage challenges posed by the pandemic around the world. Numerous entities are facing challenges surrounding a severe lack of PPE to protect healthcare workers who are in the forefront fighting the pandemic. Novartis has committed to alleviating some of the pressure by donating funds towards purchasing of PPE supplies.Shelly Horner, Novartis country president, says, “Currently, South Africa has been approved for an equivalent of R13.3m as part of our local efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve. Following our stringent due diligence process, including a local task team who form part of an integral approval process, we have partnered with credible, registered NGOs. We identified Feed SA and Gift of the Givers as suitable partners in our contribution towards the reduction of the spread of Covid-19, the protection and support of healthcare workers, the Department of Health (DoH) initiatives and assisting vulnerable individuals in our communities.”Feed SA is an NGO that sets up feeding schemes and community development projects in informal settlements around the country. Their beneficiaries are 100% BEE based, and range from crèches, to after-school programmes, community centres, homes for the mentally and physically challenged, hospice, as well as meals for bed ridden and elderly citizens.With the emergency of Covid-19, Feed SA launched their Covid-19 Action Plan, which is a fundraising campaign, aimed at supporting the most vulnerable members of South African society - people who live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, the sick, the elderly and the unemployed.Gift of the Givers is a partner to the government's Covid-19 initiative, augmenting public health services by supporting medical professionals with protective wear, supplying relevant essential medical equipment and providing medical consumables to the institutions in urgent need.