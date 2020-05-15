Heineken SA donates PPE and food to healthcare workers, local communities

Heineken South Africa has joined the fight against Covid-19 by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and food hampers worth over R1m to the Gauteng Department of Health and local communities.

Credit: Alexas Fotos via Pixabay

The PPE donation includes masks, gloves and medical-grade disinfectants, which will be distributed to various hospitals for healthcare workers at the coalface of the pandemic. Some of the PPE is destined for the newly-erected field hospital at Nasrec Exhibition Centre, which will serve as a quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients as the number of infections escalates.The beer brewer also donated refreshments including tea, coffee, rusks and energy bars to hospital kitchens to help sustain staff on duty.Just over 100 families living in MidVaal (where Heineken operates its brewery), Orlando East, Alexandra townships, and a homeless shelter in Roodepoort benefited from the food donation. Local community organisations including Lethabo Feeding Scheme, Reabetswe Community Care Service and Dorah’s Ark assisted with the distribution.One of Heineken's customers, Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant in Soweto, is currently running a soup kitchen twice a week for its community and also benefitted from a donation.“As Heineken South Africa we strongly believe in showcasing our global ethos of ‘brewing a better world’ through actions. Through the two significant donations, we are fulfilling our commitment to ‘promote health and safety’ and ‘growing with and supporting communities’, especially in the areas in which we operate. We hope the donations give relief and comfort where it is most needed,” says Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director, Heineken South Africa.Globally, the company has allocated close to R300m to support the Red Cross with its relief efforts for the most vulnerable people affected by Covid-19, particularly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.