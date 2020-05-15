Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Design challenge: A bench that can adapt to the Covid-19 times

Entries are now open for the third iteration of the Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search, which aims to launch the careers of local emerging creatives and unearth fresh new designs.

The Joburg Bench by Kavid Krynauw was custom-made for Nando's.

Past editions of this competition have called for lighting solutions and pattern designs and have helped propel the respective winners into the spotlight.

The 2020 edition of the talent search asks creatives to respond sensitively to a seating solution in the time of physical distancing. The Covid-19 pandemic has left much of the world with no choice but to maintain self-isolation – a momentous shift that will undoubtedly leave its mark on society. Once global lockdowns have lifted, it is likely that a level of physical distancing will remain, even if temporarily.

According to Nando's, this impacts on how restaurants will cater to customers in terms of spatial design, layout and furniture. Every Nando's Casa currently has a waiting bench for take-away patrons to sit on while their orders are fulfilled.

The Hlabisa Bench by Houtlander in collaboration with Mash.T Design, with a backrest handwoven by the master weavers of Hlabisa in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

Nando’s is asking the question: “Could a bench adapt its current form to allow for social distancing?” The 2020 talent search is calling on aspiring furniture designers to imagine the future by designing a show-stopping bench that is true to the times.

Prospective entrants should consider how this bench could be easily adapted once the pandemic subsides and we can safely sit together once again. Importantly, the proposed bench design should serve as a reminder of the resilience of the African spirit, and a celebration of Southern Africa’s ever-evolving and eclectic design aesthetic.

Elevating SA design through property development

Nando's South Africa's Michael Spinks shares seven lessons from a chicken brand elevating South African design through property development...

By Michael Spinks 29 Oct 2019


The winning entry will be developed into a prototype and then a final piece will be commissioned for a Nando’s restaurant interior. The prototyping and final bench cost will be sponsored by Nando’s, and the end goal is to include the new bench design on The Portal to Africa, Nando’s online buying platform.

To enter, visit https://clout-sadesign.co.za for the online entry form and entry details.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Nando's, SA design, furniture design, Thabisa Mjo, COVID-19, physical distancing

Top stories

Design challenge: A bench that can adapt to the Covid-19 times
Are we heading back towards single-use plastic because of coronavirus?

By Holly Turner and Louise Wihlborn

Dis-Chem to acquire Baby City for R430m
Customer service matters

By Regine le Roux

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz