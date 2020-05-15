Design challenge: A bench that can adapt to the Covid-19 times

Entries are now open for the third iteration of the Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search, which aims to launch the careers of local emerging creatives and unearth fresh new designs.
The Joburg Bench by Kavid Krynauw was custom-made for Nando's.
Past editions of this competition have called for lighting solutions and pattern designs and have helped propel the respective winners into the spotlight.
The 2020 edition of the talent search asks creatives to respond sensitively to a seating solution in the time of physical distancing. The Covid-19 pandemic has left much of the world with no choice but to maintain self-isolation – a momentous shift that will undoubtedly leave its mark on society. Once global lockdowns have lifted, it is likely that a level of physical distancing will remain, even if temporarily.
According to Nando's, this impacts on how restaurants will cater to customers in terms of spatial design, layout and furniture. Every Nando's Casa currently has a waiting bench for take-away patrons to sit on while their orders are fulfilled.
The Hlabisa Bench by Houtlander in collaboration with Mash.T Design, with a backrest handwoven by the master weavers of Hlabisa in rural KwaZulu-Natal.
Nando’s is asking the question: “Could a bench adapt its current form to allow for social distancing?” The 2020 talent search is calling on aspiring furniture designers to imagine the future by designing a show-stopping bench that is true to the times.
Prospective entrants should consider how this bench could be easily adapted once the pandemic subsides and we can safely sit together once again. Importantly, the proposed bench design should serve as a reminder of the resilience of the African spirit, and a celebration of Southern Africa’s ever-evolving and eclectic design aesthetic.
The winning entry will be developed into a prototype and then a final piece will be commissioned for a Nando’s restaurant interior. The prototyping and final bench cost will be sponsored by Nando’s, and the end goal is to include the new bench design on The Portal to Africa, Nando’s online buying platform.
