Superiate calls on public to support Cans with Purpose during Covid-19 lockdown

Launched on Monday, 16 March, Superiate's Cans with Purpose has raised over R100,000 so far. All proceeds collected are donated to Afrika Tikkun to buy canned food and other essentials that will feed local people in need during the 21-day lockdown period and beyond.

Precious Nala, marketing manager for Afrika Tikkun, has issued a personal appeal to South Africa during this difficult time, saying, “Afrika Tikkun works with some of the most vulnerable communities, all of whom are the most affected during this period. We are directing all donations received across our four centres in Johannesburg and one centre in Mfuleni to provide nutritious food parcels for our young people and their families.



"To ensure our communities are well-resourced during this time, we are asking the public for further assistance in the form of funds and donations through the Cans with Purpose initiative. This is the time we must unite as a nation and show ubuntu and responsible kindness to those in need.”



Brad Stern, founder of Superiate and Cans with Purpose said, "So many individuals and corporates have given willingly, and now we have set a new goal. We want to raise R1m for Afrika Tikkun to feed the people who need it most in our country. We challenge any individuals and corporates to give from your couches during this 21-day shutdown. Your help can stop people from going hungry. Every single cent will help, so please donate any amount you can. Visit www.superiate.com for donation details."

