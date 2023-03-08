Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mann MadeEva-LastTenacityPRBizcommunity.comGO Content LabUniversity of PretoriaHOT 102.7FMCANSARX AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Skills Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Massmart's R1m boost for female academics and GBV research

8 Mar 2023
As part of its International Women's Day celebrations, Massmart has donated R1m to the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship (FALF) for research into gender-based violence and alcohol abuse.
Image source: ammentorp –
Image source: ammentorp – 123RF.com
{{images}}

Massmart’s contribution will be used to support and develop talented female academics who are interested in researching these social issues.

“Rates of gender-based violence, which in many cases are linked to alcohol abuse are alarmingly high in our country and research into these topics is an important initial step towards trying to address them,” says Charlene Louw, CSI manager at Massmart. “Many talented and ambitious academics are unable to study beyond undergraduate or Honours level due to personal circumstances, so we are inspired by the opportunity that FALF provides for female academics to further their studies, while addressing deeply significant social issues that impact our country.”

Commenting, Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of Wits University said, “We are grateful for Massmart’s commitment to gender equity, especially finding solutions to the GBVF pandemic. Through this funding, FALF was able to empower five black women researchers in two institutions, namely, Wits University and University of Johannesburg. Conducting this research helps with their own development while also coming up with solutions to a scourge that is affecting all communities in South Africa. The partnership between FALF and Massmart is a good example of a multisectoral collaboration to develop women while also helping them to find evidence-based solutions to local challenges.”

NextOptions
Read more: gender-based violence, fellowship, Judy Dlamini, fellowship programme

Related

NPO launches the Know Your Worth Health Walk
NPO launches the Know Your Worth Health Walk12 minutes ago
Source: Reuters.
Please, not another meaningless Sona8 Feb 2023
Glencore, NPA hand over Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre in Limpopo
Glencore, NPA hand over Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre in Limpopo29 Nov 2022
Image by Newton James: Kim Blanche´ Adonis
Baxter Theatre presents He Had it Coming28 Nov 2022
Avon pledges $1m in grants to NGOs working to end gender-based violence
Avon pledges $1m in grants to NGOs working to end gender-based violence25 Nov 2022
Afrika Tikkun to launch 16 Days of Activism against GBVF campaign
Afrika TikkunAfrika Tikkun to launch 16 Days of Activism against GBVF campaign18 Nov 2022
Leading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference
Topco MediaLeading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference12 Oct 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Bringing authentic Africa to the forefront
#OrchidsandOnions: Bringing authentic Africa to the forefront22 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz