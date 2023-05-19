Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda appointed to Loeries Board

The Loeries announced on Friday that Khensani Nobanda, group executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, has been appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company.

Nobanda succeeds Sydney Mbhele, Absa’s group chief marketing & corporate affairs officer, who was in the position for the past three years.

Contributing to the industry

“I am immensely honoured to have been nominated and appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company”, says Nobanda. “Having participated in the Loeries in various forms over many years, I look forward to contributing to the industry in an even more impactful manner, not only from a festival perspective, but also in addressing some of the critical issues we encounter to help truly transform the face of the industry.”

Nobanda was the 2021 Loeries Marketing Leadership & Innovation Award recipient, has judged at the Loeries and has won numerous Loerie Awards for her work rooted in created excellence. She also brings a wealth of experience, not only from her time at Nedbank but also from her work at several blue-chip companies such as Unilever, South African Breweries and Vodacom.

“I’m really excited to welcome Khensani onto our Loeries board. She’s someone I’ve personally admired from a distance, not only for incredible work she’s done at the marketing helm of Nedbank, but also the passion and energy she exudes in everything she does,” says Loeries chairperson and CCO of The Odd Number, Sbusiso Sitole, “We couldn’t be luckier to have someone of her calibre as a part of the Loeries.”

Sound governance

Nobanda was elected to the board post a voting process conducted by the current Loeries Board. Her role on the board will be to ensure continued sound governance of the Loeries, which celebrates forty-five years in existence this year. She will additionally automatically become a member of the Loeries Committee which is responsible for guiding the operational objectives of the Loeries.

“We are so honoured to have Khensani join us on the Loeries Board & Committee,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Khensani will be in good company as the board & committee is made up of some of the most senior leadership from the brand communications industry, across Africa and the Middle East. Her valuable guidance and support will help strengthen the Loeries in delivering its mission to the industry and society at large.”

The Loeries was started in 1978 and has grown, over the past forty-five years, into an organisation dedicated to supporting the brand communications industry as a tool for societal impact. The Loeries runs several programmes including the flagship Loeries Creative Week. This year the theme is “Blood Sweat Tears” which speaks to the efforts of the brand communications industry in creating work that impacts society.

Loeries Creative Week will be held during the first week in October in the City of Cape Town.



