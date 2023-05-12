Loeries Special Section

3rd year in a row for Cape Town to host Loeries Creative Week

12 May 2023
The City of Cape Town will host 2023 Loeries Creative Week for the third consecutive year, as the Africa and the Middle East's premier creative festival celebrates its 45th edition.
Image supplied. This year the City of Cape Town will host Loeries Creative Week for the third consecutive year
“Cape Town is excited to host the milestone 45th edition of the Loeries," says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This year's Loeries Creative Week will run over five days from 2 to 6 October with events scheduled to take place throughout the City showcasing its beauty and business opportunities to international and regional guests, judges, and key business leaders.

"With events set to take place in various parts of the city for Loeries Creative Week, participants will have every opportunity to enjoy our beautiful destination from all angles," adds Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis adds, "It is a pleasure to once again partner with The Loeries. Not only does this event bring economic benefits to our region, it also cements our City’s reputation as a creative capital."

Image supplied. This year's Loerie's theme is Blood, Sweat & Tears
Blood, Sweat and Tears: 45 years of The Loeries

31 Mar 2023

Economic effect

The partnership between The City of Cape Town and The Loeries will ensure greater focus on the impact of the brand communications industry in not only helping consumers find the goods and services that best add value to their lives but also its ability to grow economies and influence thinking within societies.

In 2022, research company BDO reported that The Loeries and its events contributed over R90m to the City’s GDP through 17 official Loeries events and 13 partner events that were held throughout the week. These events also acted as a showcase for the City with an anticipated knock-on economic effect.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Cape Town to bring The Loeries to the City,” says The Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “The partnership with The City has been exceptionally valuable one in growing creative excellence across the region and I look forward to further expanding our partnership with future editions of The Loerie Awards.”

