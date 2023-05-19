Data and analytics important to protect budgets and prove ROI

The new research is contained in the report Outsmart Adversity: How CMOs Can Weather Economic Headwinds and Emerge Poised for Growth by The CMO Council, in partnership with Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises.
The report finds that 2 in 3 marketing leaders lack confidence in their ability to achieve goals in the face of economic adversity and uncertainty. Nearly 8 in 10 express concerns around lack of investment or budget cuts.
Challenges with executing data-driven marketing strategies contribute to this lack of confidence.“Marketers will have to build alliances with finance and IT to protect budgets and MarTech investments, and they’ll need to identify and shore up capabilities to build their confidence,” says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.
“These capabilities include gathering real-time insights that reveal how audiences really feel about your marketing on multiple channels, and then easily distributing this knowledge throughout the organisation.”
The report surveyed nearly 500 global marketing leaders to reveal key findings about how marketers feel about economic adversity, and how they can achieve revenue goals.
Key findings include:
“In uncertain times, marketers face even more pressure to protect budgets and programs by demonstrating clear ROI,” says Arun Pattabhiraman, chief marketing officer, Sprinklr.
“As our research with the CMO Council shows, marketers must embrace the opportunity to enhance the way they gather data, identify actionable consumer insights, and strengthen their engagement strategy across channels.”
Download the report here