Cape Town Air Access, Travelstart partner to drive George tourism

Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro – the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape – has partnered with online agency, Travelstart to drive a strategic campaign designed to give tourism in the picturesque Garden Route and Klein Karoo a boost, promoting regional spread with a knock-on effect on economic growth and job creation.

Employing a dynamic three-pronged approach, the campaign will combine reduced airfares into George Airport with inspirational upper-funnel content marketing and strong, deal-driven campaigns for holiday packages in the targeted regions.

By investing in package deals with airlines, the campaign, Wesgro has reduced airfares for a significant six-month stretch, strategically spanning the shoulder periods of the summer season - commencing in November 2023 and picking up again from February to mid-June 2024.

Tailored with groups and families in mind, the campaign introduces an airfare reduction of up to R400 per person, with flights to George Airport starting at an average of R579.

By leveraging existing partnerships with local guesthouses, hotels and regional attractions, Travelstart aims to curate diverse and cost-effective holiday experiences in the region. This, alongside a robust marketing campaign, will drive awareness and support to the region over the slower pre- and post-season months.

Digitising the traveller experience

The initiative will also integrate with Travelstart’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Travel Assistant; a first-of-its-kind in Africa, the innovative tool will assist visitors with building personalised travel itineraries, accessing destination advice, and discovering the most affordable trip and activity options, revolutionising the travel experience for visitors exploring the Western Cape.

Wesgro CEO and official spokesperson for Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro, Wrenelle Stander, says: "The use of AI in this campaign aligns with Wesgro’s drive to be innovative, finding new ways to position Cape Town and the Westen Cape on both global and domestic stages. Furthermore, this strategic campaign exemplifies the importance of leveraging public-private partnerships to foster economic development, sustain jobs and drive catalytic growth in the region."

"We are on a mission to achieve the kind of economic growth we need to create many more jobs, to lift more people out of poverty, and to spread prosperity across the length and breadth of the province. Domestic tourism has a vital role to play in helping us to achieve this, which is why the partnership with Travelstart is so very exciting as it will give people from across South Africa the opportunity to come and enjoy the wonderful and diverse offerings we have across the Western Cape," said Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities.

"The City of George greatly welcomes this investment by Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro. George’s captivating natural landscape has a lot to offer, such as outdoor activities and adrenalin adventures, gastronomy, golf, trails for hiking, mountain biking and trail running, and arts, culture, and history experiences.

"The area spans from charming coastal hamlets like Herolds Bay to well-known surf beach Victoria Bay, and the pristine Wilderness coastline, all the way up to the Klein Karoo’s arid charm of Uniondale. We look forward to the awareness this campaign will introduce to our municipal area, the revenue generated for tourism and the added employment," says Alderman Leon van Wyk, Mayor of George.

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with Cape Town Air Access combining reduced airfares, AI and strategic campaigns. Together, we will aim to not only enhance the traveller experience but also drive tourism, spur economic growth, and create job opportunities in the Western Cape. George has been an integral part of our Black Friday sale with both flights and packages performing very well"." concludes Stephan F. Ekbergh, CEO of Travelstart.