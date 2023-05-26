Profitroom and Fedhasa partner to boost tourism industry

Booking and technology platform, Profitroom has officially become a member of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa). Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom says: "We are delighted to join Fedhasa and become part of such a respected and influential organisation in the hospitality industry. We look forward to collaborating with the association and its members to drive innovation and advancement in the Southern African hospitality market. By combining our expertise and resources, we can create a stronger, more resilient industry that delivers exceptional experiences for all guests."

As a national trade association, Fedhasa has been representing the industry since 1949, encompassing both the accommodation and catering sectors.

Lee-Anne Singer, Fedhasa Cape chairperson says: "This agreement with Profitroom, Fedhasa and, in turn, our members, will be able to share content, vacancies and news around special events and news in the hospitality industry, which we will encourage at every opportunity. It’s a fantastic way to support Profitroom, raise awareness of Fedhasa’s role in the industry – and give much-needed media exposure to important issues, challenges, and opportunities."

As a member, Profitroom will provide hoteliers with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive revenue. Profitroom's membership will also help Fedhasa reach new heights in the region and bolster Profitroom's efforts to improve the tourism industry through innovative technology.

The hotel and hospitality sector continues to show signs of resilience and growth, with positive prospects ahead. Supporting this notion is the fact that according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), by 2032 South Africa’s travel and tourism sector is expected to create more than 800,000 jobs and contribute more than R500bn to the economy.

Harnessing tourism’s growth potential

Technology will play a pivotal role in harnessing tourism’s growth potential. By leveraging its innovative suite of products, Profitroom has been able to use its award-winning platform to help hotels and resorts across the country rise from the ashes of the pandemic and draw visitors to the country.

Williams said, “South Africa’s tourism industry is bouncing back strongly and the businesses that leverage technology to capitalise on this recovery will put themselves in a great position to succeed in the future.”

For tourism to ride the coming purple patch, the players in the industry are going to have to be prepared to grab the opportunities that come their way. For example, by investing in an innovative 360-degree booking engine and its associated functions, Fedhasa members will be able to leverage their relationship with Profitroom to help ensure their success. While a good booking engine may not be the silver bullet that solves all a hotel’s problems, it certainly goes a long way to ensuring that they remain competitive for years to come.

Williams concludes: "Tapping into Profitroom’s award-winning platform is about more than just utilising the highest converting booking engine on the market - it's about harnessing a powerful marketing automation tool, advanced channel manager and website builder to maximise direct bookings. We are passionate about helping South African hotels flourish and through our partnership with Fedhasa we can take our work to the next level."