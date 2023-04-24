Industries

Introducing the all-new Mont Eco

24 Apr 2023
A new Big 5 private game reserve situated in the Klein Karoo has opened.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Located just 25km outside the famous historic town of Montagu, close to Cape Town, the 6,500ha rehabilitated conservation stronghold, is the only Big 5 game reserve in the Western Cape that is truly off the grid.

Guests can expect to be captivated not only by the diversity of game, but by the vast open plains; mountains, rocky outcrops and river beds creating a space like no other.

Mont Eco is an unspoiled malaria-free area that spans the Langeberg mountain range, and falls within the Cape floral kingdom which encompasses three significant biomes, namely nama karoo, succulent karoo and fynbos making it home to a wide diversity of succulent plant species.

Through a successful re-introduction programme based on intense research into animal species that lived previously in this region, Mont Eco not only boasts the Big 5 but also iconic Karoo species such as brown hyena, aardvark, eland, oryx and klipspringer.

Luxuriously designed suite-accommodation ensures every ounce of comfort has been considered. There are two separate lodges within the boundaries of the reserve. Kingsley Lodge, built on an ancient river bend is the first to open, with a second called Mountain Lodge coming later. Both will cater to a total of 14 guests at any one time.

Off-the-grid hospitality

Kingsley Lodge has been built entirely with an unparalleled commitment to a true eco, off the grid environment. Whether the main hospitality area or the luxury suites, the overall design exudes a vibrant African energy and hospitality that appeals to discerning travellers and modern-day families who appreciate the finer details in life.

Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Each suite has been meticulously designed and decorated, and includes a large living cum bedroom, walk-in shower, a private deck overlooking the dry river course, a well-equipped self-catering kitchenette, and dedicated optical fibre Wi-Fi , and aircon.

A tranquil swimming pool on an extended deck leading from the dining and lounge area is the perfect location in which to chill or cool down during summer months. There is also a games room with a pool table and a giant TV plasma screen for those special, not to be missed sporting events.

On-site activities include wine tasting, game-drives, intimate dinners and even star gazing. Guests are also encouraged to plant a tree to offset their carbon footprint.

Accessibility to Mont Eco Private Game Reserve is easy whether it is a two-and-a-half hour road transfer from Cape Town, or for road trippers exploring the R62 (known as the longest wine route in the country), between Cape Town and the renowned Garden Route, it is a very worthy addition to any visitor’s itinerary.

