Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Thirst Bar ServicesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Sales and Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Travel Finance Administration Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Paarl
  • Videographer Paarl
  • Reserve Management Couple Bronkhorstspruit
  • UK Customer Service - Work From Home Work From Home
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Sun International bets on high spenders for income

    12 Oct 2022
    By: Nqobile Dludla
    Gaming and hotel group Sun International is expanding its timeshare units by building 58 luxury villas for R295m ($16.55m) at its Sun City resort, as the hospitality industry readies for a full recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic blow.
    People are seen at the entrance of the Sun International's Times Square Casino ahead of its opening, as South Africa eases some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    People are seen at the entrance of the Sun International's Times Square Casino ahead of its opening, as South Africa eases some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Travellers, largely free of Covid-linked restrictions, are spending again on hotels, airplane tickets and gambling. That trend has so far shown no signs of slowing down, especially for high-end spenders, even as some worry about high inflation and the potential for an economic slowdown.

    Bookings and income have bounced back from April 2020 lows, getting above 2019 levels in recent months, Sun International's CEO Anthony Leeming told Reuters at the launch of the new Lefika villas in Sun City.

    "We wanted to really attract international travellers back and the top-end (tourists), so had to fix the product up," Leeming said.

    Attracting high-end spenders

    Johannesburg-based Sun International, which also owns the high-end Maslow hotel and GrandWest Casino, said the new villas will attract about 400 new high-end spenders to the popular resort based in the mining North West province.

    Big lodging companies are counting on timeshare, a holiday ownership club model, for growth because they often provide stable income during a downturn given the length of membership ranging from five to 10 years.

    The development represents Sun International's first significant expansion at Sun City resort since 2004.

    Mark Pitchers, development manager at Sun International told Reuters that major refurbishments and developments worth R1.1bn are underway at the resort, which include the planned second phase expansion of the holiday villas, potentially building a sports complex and a high-performance centre to attract international teams doing training.

    "There's a lot of people who are interested in coming here to bring sports events in Sun City," Pitchers said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Bernadette Baum.
    Read more: Sun International, tourism industry, hotel industry, property development, tourism and travel, Nqobile Dludla

    Related

    Harnessing tech to stay ahead of the game
    Harnessing tech to stay ahead of the game1 day ago
    Source: Bob Adams via
    FlySafair to operate flights to 11 new destinations in southern Africa2 days ago
    Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront
    Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront2 days ago
    Sanparks urges tourists to use alternative entrance gates to KNP7 Oct 2022
    Do not let the rush to get hospitality back to business-as-usual lead to compliance breaches
    Do not let the rush to get hospitality back to business-as-usual lead to compliance breaches6 Oct 2022
    Source: ©bennymarty -
    'Business as usual' will fail to deliver tourism growth SA needs4 Oct 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz