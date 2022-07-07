Lower hotel prices propelling tourism

Travellers are scouting for hotel deals in Durban for about 35% lower in price than three years ago, with the average hotel price landing at about R1,120 per night. "Durban has long been a favoured South African tourism destination, with its year-round warm climate making it very attractive in these winter months. With flight searches to Durban from other SA cities being about 126% up in June compared to the pre-pandemic period, the difficult flooding period that affected much of the city a few months ago doesn’t seem to have dampened travellers’ love for this warm ocean destination," says Bornet.
This winter holidaymakers find hotel deals in Johannesburg that are 38% down compared to pre-pandemic levels and land at an average rate of about R1,230 per night. But, interestingly, the City Of Gold’s close neighbour, Pretoria, reached the lowest average per-night hotel rate across the top five SA travel destinations. "Average hotel prices found in Pretoria are as low as R670 per overnight stay," says Bornet.
"Being a 45-minute drive from Johannesburg, the business hub of the country and tourist hotspot, travellers could save a lot of money by booking accommodation in Pretoria, then hiring a rental car or taking the Gautrain into the city for business meetings or to see some of the city’s sights and buzzing culture."
Number five on the top most-searched-for-destinations, Sun City, is great to find deals too as travellers from all over the world are searching for hotels where they pay 31% less than three years ago. A popular destination within easy driving distance from Johannesburg, Sun City is highly favoured as a quick family getaway, or as a meeting and events destination.
For the period under review in 2022, one-third of SA’s travellers (about 33%) are looking at five-star hotels for travelling in winter, with the beachfront, pool and wifi being the top three accommodation amenities most often filtered. “Now is a great time for travellers looking to experience more luxury accommodation to take advantage of the lower rates," adds Bornet.