Call for entries: ITTFA opens submissions for international tourism film festival

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has opened entries for the international version of their event; the deadline for submissions is 15 March 2021. A panel of local and international professionals and celebrities from the tourism, marketing and film industry will evaluate the works submitted based on impact, creativity, style, subject matter, storytelling and goal effectiveness.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 saw over 900 entries from 92 countries, making it clear that there was not only an appetite but enthusiasm for more interaction with African and South African tourism film and video content.
More than 3,500 films compete each year for the title of the World’s Best Tourism Films.
African countries are underrepresented
"It is time to show that Africa is full of talented men and women to be presented to the global creative community. This is why CIFFT strongly supports the ITFFA initiative," says Alexander V. Kammel, CIFFT director.
"We are thrilled to be able to showcase the best of Africa’s digital tourism marketing content on the global stage," says James Byrne, co-director of the ITFFA.
Caroline Ungersbock, ITFFA co-founder, adds: "When films are produced in our country, they utilise not only tourism services and related products, but the locations that are used during filming, whether it be for advertising purposes, documentaries or features, are then exposed to both national and international markets that either want to come on vacation, shoot their next production, document their next conservation piece, or shoot their advert."
ITFFA is further supported by two new promotional partners; Lifetree Marketing & Media and DurbanTV. "It is time to fuel our wanderlust again; we look forward to working with our innovative partners to encourage hopeful travellers to explore our continent again, starting with a digital journey," says Saskia Brown, co-owner of Lifetree Marketing & Media.
Doreen Theys, founder and executive producer of DUrbanTV adds: "We are excited to support an initiative that will showcase the high quality and innovative digital work produced on the African continent”.
The international tourism film festival is open to all entities or persons who own or have produced an audio-visual work related to tourism and its thematic. Registration is free.
This year includes a section dedicated to the Jerusalema Challenge, honouring those who showed support during the Covid-19 challenge.
