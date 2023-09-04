Jacaranda FM carries its tune onto another platform

Openview switches on channel 602 for more music you love.

Today Jacaranda FM announced their partnership with Openview as the beloved radio station in Gauteng is added to the free-to-air satellite platform. Channel 602 will become the home of More Music you Love, even when you’re out of range or out of data.

“Music is culture, frozen in time and meant to be shared. We wanted to share our music with our ever-growing community and we’re extremely excited about our partnership with a purpose-driven platform like Openview. Our purpose to meet our listeners wherever they are is also matched to Openview’s goals.” Comments Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Jacaranda FM will now be available to three million households across Mzansi where its combined listenership is already over 1,3 million. The station is dominant in Gauteng as a bilingual English and Afrikaans station and their app and online options have expanded their footprint extensively according to King. Openview offers great reach and access to a new market she shares.

"Our mission at Openview has always been to bring our audience the best in entertainment, and the addition of Jacaranda FM to our radio bouquet reaffirms this commitment," said Mmatshipi Matebane, executive head at Openview.

Matebane expressed his excitement by saying Openview is thrilled to partner with Jacaranda FM, a station renowned for its loyal community of listeners and excellent music. Openview believes this collaboration will enrich the entertainment options available to their viewers.

This expansion ensures that Openview users can enjoy an increasingly rich variety of fresh content, keeping them informed and entertained, without any monthly fees.

To tune in to Jacaranda FM on Openview, simply switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 602. For more information about Openview and its offerings, visit www.openview.co.za.



